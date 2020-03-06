Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
58-3 (7.5 ov)
W Indies
Sri Lanka vs W Indies
|Sri Lanka 1st
|58-3 (7.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 58 for 3 with 12.1 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings58-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Simmons b Allen
|15
|13
|2
|0
|115.38
|W.I.A. Fernando
|b Thomas
|9
|10
|1
|0
|90.00
|D.S.N.F.G. Jayasuriya
|c Powell b Allen
|16
|18
|3
|0
|88.89
|B.K.G. Mendis
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|A.D. Mathews
|Not out
|8
|5
|1
|0
|160.00
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 4b, 1lb
|8
|Total
|7.5 Overs, 3 wkts
|58
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Fernando 2.3ov
- 48 Jayasuriya 6.3ov
- 48 Perera 6.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|F.A. Allen
|2
|0
|11
|2
|5.50
|Cottrell
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|O.R. Thomas
|2
|0
|7
|1
|3.50
|Russell
|1.1
|0
|11
|0
|9.43
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Mar 2020
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- R R Wimalasiri, L E Hannibal
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R M P J Rambukwella
Live Commentary
-
7.5
Andre Russell to Angelo Mathews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
7.4
FOUR! Andre Russell to Angelo Mathews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
7.3
Andre Russell to Angelo Mathews. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
7.2
Andre Russell to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
7.1
Andre Russell to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
6.6
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
6.5
Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
6.4
OUT! Caught. Fabian Allen to Kusal Perera. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Simmons. Disaster for Sri Lanka, the crowd is silenced as Allen strikes again. Kusal Perera was the lone beacon of hope with the bat in the first match, they are going to have to cope without a big contribution from him tonight as he slices one tamely to a fielder. Allen on a hat-trick, anticipation builds.
-
6.3
OUT! Caught. Fabian Allen to Shehan Jayasuriya. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Powell. Looking to clear the ropes but Rovman Powell is lurking and he's a gun fielder. He makes the catch look simple in the end, charging in from the rope to swallow it diving forward. Allen roars with delight, Jayasuriya has to trudge off after getting a start.
-
6.2
Fabian Allen to Shehan Jayasuriya. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
6.1
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Shehan Jayasuriya. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Swatted wide of the man at long on, that's a perfect way for Sri Lanka to keep ticking along now that the powerplay has finished.
-
5.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Shehan Jayasuriya. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
5.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Shehan Jayasuriya. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
5.4
APPEAL! Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the front foot pulling, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by King, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
5.3
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, past fine leg for 4 runs. Not the sweetest strike but it is the placement that earns Kusal another boundary.
-
5.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Shehan Jayasuriya. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
5.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
4.6
Oshane Thomas to Shehan Jayasuriya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Bravo.
-
4.5
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Shehan Jayasuriya. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Pure class, standing tall and hitting through the line with grace.
-
4.4
Oshane Thomas to Shehan Jayasuriya. Bouncer, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left past third man for 4 runs.
-
4.3
Oshane Thomas to Shehan Jayasuriya. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
4.2
Oshane Thomas to Shehan Jayasuriya. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
4.1
Oshane Thomas to Kusal Perera. Half volley, off stump backing away driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
3.6
FOUR! Andre Russell to Shehan Jayasuriya. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Dispatched with a wristy flourish, now the crowd is getting involved as the hosts build some momentum.
-
3.5
Andre Russell to Shehan Jayasuriya. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
3.4
Andre Russell to Kusal Perera. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
3.3
FOUR! Andre Russell to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Russell is desperate to restrict the width on offer to Kusal Perera but that means he strays onto the pads offering an easy tickle around the corner. First boundary for the left-handed opener.
-
3.2
Andre Russell to Shehan Jayasuriya. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
3.1
Andre Russell to Shehan Jayasuriya. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Russell.
-
2.6
Oshane Thomas to Shehan Jayasuriya. Short, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
2.5
Oshane Thomas to Shehan Jayasuriya. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
2.4
Oshane Thomas to Shehan Jayasuriya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
2.3
OUT! Bowled. Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to. Thomas just carries on where he left off the other night, rapid pace and off stump is knocked back. Avishka went for an ambitious hack across the line, poor choice of shot against that length because it needed a straight bat. This is a great start for the men in maroon.
-
2.2
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
2.1
Oshane Thomas to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
1.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Avishka Fernando. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Allen.
-
1.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Russell.
-
1.5
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
1.3
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Width on offer, Avishka loves any opportunity to free his arms and does so here for the first boundary.
-
1.3
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Avishka Fernando. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Russell.
-
1.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
0.6
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Russell.
-
0.5
APPEAL! Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Cottrell, appeal made for L.B.W. Loud appeal but the umpire isn't interested. Pollard goes for an early review, it's a poor one with replays showing impact was clearly outside the line of off stump.
-
0.4
Fabian Allen to Kusal Perera. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
0.3
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
0.2
Fabian Allen to Kusal Perera. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Russell.
-
0.1
FREE HIT. Fabian Allen to Kusal Perera. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. No ball Fabian Allen to Kusal Perera. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.