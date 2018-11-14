Sri Lanka's bowlers skittled Bangladesh for 72 as they chalked up their first victory of the Women’s World T20 and eliminated their winless opponents.

SCORECARD

Captain Chamari Atapattu bagged three wickets and Udeshika Prabodani and Sashikala Siriwardena two each as Bangladesh laboured in pursuit of just 98, with only three players reaching double figures as the Tigresses lost by 25 runs in Gros Islet.

Bangladesh, beaten by hosts and holders Windies and reigning 50-over World Cup champions England in their first two fixtures, prop up Group A following three defeats in as many games and now cannot qualify for next week's semi-finals.

Salma Khatun's side would have been confident at halfway having limited Sri Lanka to 97-7 - seamer Jahanara Alam starring as she bowled Yashoda Mendis from the first ball of the match and then picked up two wickets in the final over, including top-scorer Siriwardena (31).

However, Bangladesh made a dreadful start to their reply with Sanjida Islam and Fargana Hoque pinned lbw by Prabodani for ducks from the first and fourth balls respectively and the innings never really recovered.

Sri Lanka subsequently earned their first two-point haul of the tournament after a washout against England and a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa.

Watch every match of the Women's World T20 live on Sky Sports Cricket throughout November.