Day 1 of 1
Sri Lanka

97-7
Result
Bangladesh Wome

72

Sri Lanka Women win by 25 runs

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Wome

Sri Lanka eliminate Bangladesh from Women's World T20

Sri Lanka can still qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20

Sri Lanka's bowlers skittled Bangladesh for 72 as they chalked up their first victory of the Women’s World T20 and eliminated their winless opponents.

Captain Chamari Atapattu bagged three wickets and Udeshika Prabodani and Sashikala Siriwardena two each as Bangladesh laboured in pursuit of just 98, with only three players reaching double figures as the Tigresses lost by 25 runs in Gros Islet.

Bangladesh, beaten by hosts and holders Windies and reigning 50-over World Cup champions England in their first two fixtures, prop up Group A following three defeats in as many games and now cannot qualify for next week's semi-finals.

Jahanara Alam took three wickets in Bangladesh's defeat

Salma Khatun's side would have been confident at halfway having limited Sri Lanka to 97-7 - seamer Jahanara Alam starring as she bowled Yashoda Mendis from the first ball of the match and then picked up two wickets in the final over, including top-scorer Siriwardena (31).

However, Bangladesh made a dreadful start to their reply with Sanjida Islam and Fargana Hoque pinned lbw by Prabodani for ducks from the first and fourth balls respectively and the innings never really recovered.

Sri Lanka subsequently earned their first two-point haul of the tournament after a washout against England and a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa.

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Nov 2018
Toss
Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
J Williams, N N Menon
TV Umpire
S J Nogajski
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
K D Cotton

bangladesh wome BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Islam lbw Prabodani 0
A. Rahman c Jayangani b Ranasinghe 11
F.H. Pinky lbw Prabodani 0
N.S. Joty run out (Surangika) 20
R. Ahmed c Kaushalya b Siriwardena 1
S. Sultana b Fernando 5
J. Alam lbw Jayangani 1
S. Khatun c de Silva b Siriwardena 6
F. Khatun lbw Jayangani 2
R. Moni b Jayangani 11
K.T. Kubra Not out 4
Extras 11w, 11
Total All Out, 20.0 Overs 72
sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.D.U. Prabodhani 2.5 1 6 2
Weerakkody 2 0 9 0
S.I.P. Fernando 4 0 17 1
N.N.D. de Silva 0.1 0 4 0
O.U. Ranasinghe 4 0 9 1
H.A.S.D. Siriwardene 4 0 10 2
A.C. Jayangani 3 0 17 3
