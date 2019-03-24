Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

94
Result
Badge

England

95-2

England Women win by 8 wickets

Sri Lanka vs England

Tammy Beaumont hits unbeaten 50 as England Women thrash Sri Lanka

Beaumont passes 1,000 T20I runs as England romp to victory

Only three Sri Lankan players reached double figures as they were dominated by England Women

England Women skittled Sri Lanka for 94 as they powered into a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with an eight-wicket win in Colombo.

SCORECARD

Linsey Smith claimed three wickets and Anya Shrubsole and debutant Freya Davies two each as Sri Lanka - whitewashed 3-0 in the preceding ODI series - were shot out in 19 overs at P Sara Oval.

Tammy Beaumont then hit an unbeaten 50 and passed 1,000 runs in T20Is as England won with 34 balls to spare - Amy Jones (18), Danni Wyatt (15) and Nat Sciver (11no) also contributing.

But it was a clinical display from England's bowlers that teed up victory and gave them a chance to wrap up the series at the same venue on Tuesday.

Tammy Beaumont scored six fours in her sixth T20I fifty

Shrubsole (2-20) accounted for both Sri Lanka openers, Chamari Atapattu and Anushka Sanjeewani, in the third over to overtake Danni Hazell as England's leading T20 wicket-taker - Shrubsole now on 86 scalps from 63 matches.

The hosts crumbled to to 56-7 before Hansima Karunaratne (19) and Oshadhi Ranasinghe (20no) dug in to add 31 in 8.3 overs, a stand which ended when Davies (2-28) bowled Karunaratne.

Smith (3-18) then picked up the final two wickets, having earlier castled Sashikala Siriwardena for a duck, to record her best figures for England.

Seamer Nat Sciver (1-6) and spinners Laura Marsh (1-14) and Sophia Dunkley (0-7) bowled frugally, with Sciver catching Imalka Mendis - the third and final Sri Lanka player to hit double figures - off her own bowling for 14.

Match Details

Date
24th Mar 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
P Sara Oval
Umpires
A J A P A M Jayasooriya, N De Silva

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.N. Wyatt c Fernando b Jayangani 15
T.T. Beaumont Not out 50
A.E. Jones run out (Siriwardena) 18
N.R. Sciver Not out 11
Extras 1w, 1
Total 14.2 Overs 95 - 2
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.I.P. Fernando 3 0 24 0
W.G.A.K.K. Kulasuriya 1 0 9 0
A.C. Jayangani 3 0 14 1
H.I.H. Karunaratne 3 0 18 0
O.U. Ranasinghe 1 0 10 0
H.A.S.D. Siriwardene 2.2 0 15 0
N.N.D. de Silva 1 0 5 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK