Amy Jones struck her third ODI half-century in a row as England Women wrapped up a 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka Women with a thumping eight-wicket win at Katunayake.

Opener Jones followed up scores of 79 and 54 earlier in the opening two matches with 76 as she and Tammy Beaumont (63) put on 127 for the first wicket after the hosts struggled to 174 all out off 50 overs.

The 25-year-old struck three sixes and eight fours off just 58 balls but was unable to overhaul her personal best score, which remains the 94 she scored against India Women in Nagpur in April, when she was bowled by Shashikala Siriwardene.

The spinner also castled Beaumont to finish with figures of 2-56 off 7.1 overs but there was no way back for Sri Lanka as Lauren Winfield (29no off 28) and Heather Knight (three not out), wrapped up the chase off just 26.1 overs.

The victory takes England Women to outright second place in the ICC Women's Championship, two points above India and four behind leaders Australia who have played three fewer games.

Sri Lanka - rock bottom of the Championship table with just one victory in 15 outings - were quickly in trouble after choosing to bat as Kate Cross reduced the hosts to 18-2 inside 10 overs, trapping skipper Chamari Attapattu lbw for six on the way.

Spinners Laura Marsh (1-41) and Alex Hartley (2-39) maintained the pressure, the latter dismissing top-scorer Harshitha Madavi caught and bowled for 42 after Anya Shrubsole had removed Hansima Karunaratne (28).

Some promising lower-order resistance was snuffed out by the run outs of Nilakshi de Silva (18) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (29).

After chasing down 188 runs to win the second ODI with 16.3 overs to spare, a target of 175 always seemed within England's reach and so it proved as Jones and Beaumont picked off the home attack.

