Nat Sciver and Amy Jones starred as England Women earned a comprehensive 154-run (DLS) victory over Sri Lanka in their opening One-Day International in Hambantota.

The visitors struck their sixth-highest ODI score of 331-7, after being inserted, as opener Jones and captain Heather Knight hit half-centuries while all-rounder Sciver blazed 93 off 73 balls.

Wicketkeeper Jones brought up her fifty off only 33 deliveries as she dominated her century stand with Tammy Beaumont (35) - before the latter was caught off pace bowler Oshadi Ranasinghe.

Two run outs in three balls set back England as Jones departed for 79 and Lauren Winfield made just two before being sent back to the pavilion.

However, Knight (61) and Sciver rebuilt, sharing the away side's second hundred partnership - ending only when Ranasinghe claimed the wicket of the England captain to take her second scalp of the innings.

Sciver played a swash-buckling innings, smoking nine fours and a six, eventually falling seven runs short of a third ODI century before Danni Wyatt's entertaining 47 off 26 balls helped England to a highly competitive total.

Katherine Brunt needed just three deliveries to claim her first wicket, having opener Anushka Sanjeewani caught, before adding two more scalps as Sri Lanka slipped to 21-5 in just five overs - the second lowest total at the fall of five wickets in Women's ODIs.

When the hosts skipper Chamari Atapattu was dismissed by Kate Cross for 30 they had collapsed to 46-7 but Nilakshi de Silva and Ranasinghe offered some resistance.

The eighth-wicket pair shared an 88-run partnership, each hitting four boundaries before rain saw the hosts trudge off on 127-7 after 35 overs.

Sri Lanka were set a revised target of 314 from 40 overs, meaning they required 186 off five overs and De Silva being caught behind for 45 off Cross after the resumption.

Ranasinghe reached her maiden ODI half-century, finishing unbeaten on 51 but Sri Lanka unsurprisingly fell well short of their target, mustering just 159-8 in reply as England took a 1-0 in their three-match series.