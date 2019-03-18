Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

187-9
Result
Badge

England

188-4

England Women win by 6 wickets

Sri Lanka vs England

England Women clinch ODI series win over Sri Lanka

Alex Hartley took 3-26 as England restricted Sri Lanka to 187-9

England Women secured a series win over Sri Lanka with a game to spare as they clinched a six-wicket victory over their hosts in the second one-day international in Hambantota on Monday.

SCORECARD

England restricted Sri Lanka to 187-9 batting first, with left-arm spinner Alex Hartley taking 3-26 from her 10 overs, and Anya Shrubsole bowling four maidens and conceding only 21 runs in return for two wickets.

The tourists made light work of the target, winning with 16.3 overs to spare; Amy Jones - fresh from 79 in the first ODI - blazed 54 off 39 balls at the top of the order, while Tammy Beaumont (43) and Lauren Winfield (44) too pitched in with handy knocks.

Inoshi Priyadharshani (3-45) took a trio of late wickets, but England weren't to be denied, with captain Heather Knight (20no) there to strike the winning runs.

The two teams meet for the third and final ODI in Katunayake on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
18th Mar 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
L E Hannibal, R M P J Rambukwella

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.E. Jones c Fernando b Ranasinghe 54
T.T. Beaumont b Fernando 43
L. Winfield c Ranaweera b Fernando 44
H.C. Knight Not out 20
N.R. Sciver lbw Fernando 6
D.N. Wyatt Not out 13
Extras 8w, 8
Total 33.3 Overs 188 - 4
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
W.G.A.K.K. Kulasuriya 4 0 17 0
S.I.P. Fernando 9 0 45 3
O.U. Ranasinghe 6.3 0 41 1
I. Ranaweera 8 0 50 0
H.I.H. Karunaratne 2 0 5 0
H.A.S.D. Siriwardene 3 0 25 0
N.N.D. de Silva 1 0 5 0
Full Bowling Card

