England Women secured a series win over Sri Lanka with a game to spare as they clinched a six-wicket victory over their hosts in the second one-day international in Hambantota on Monday.

England restricted Sri Lanka to 187-9 batting first, with left-arm spinner Alex Hartley taking 3-26 from her 10 overs, and Anya Shrubsole bowling four maidens and conceding only 21 runs in return for two wickets.

The tourists made light work of the target, winning with 16.3 overs to spare; Amy Jones - fresh from 79 in the first ODI - blazed 54 off 39 balls at the top of the order, while Tammy Beaumont (43) and Lauren Winfield (44) too pitched in with handy knocks.

Inoshi Priyadharshani (3-45) took a trio of late wickets, but England weren't to be denied, with captain Heather Knight (20no) there to strike the winning runs.

The two teams meet for the third and final ODI in Katunayake on Thursday.