England Women eased to a T20I series victory over Sri Lanka after beating the hosts by eight wickets in the second of three games in Colombo.

England recorded a ninth victory in a row in the subcontinent - four over India and now five over Sri Lanka - after limiting the home side to 108-6 and then knocking off their target in 13.5 overs.

Katherine Brunt took two wickets for the tourists despite going at almost eight runs an over, with Freya Davies (0-15) and Laura Marsh (1-16) bowling economical four-over spells.

Danni Wyatt (37) and Amy Jones (36) then shared an opening stand of 79 in 7.3 overs, before Tammy Beaumont (16no) and Heather Knight (10no) guided England - who also won Sunday's opener by eight wickets - to a routine win.

The third and final match of the series takes place on Thursday before England return home for a summer which will include attempting to regain the Women's Ashes from Australia.