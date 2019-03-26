Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

108-6
Result
Badge

England

109-2

England Women win by 8 wickets

Sri Lanka vs England

England Women ease to T20I series victory over Sri Lanka with ninth straight win

Heather Knight's side secure victory with 37 balls to spare

Amy Jones scored 36 as England passed Sri Lanka's 108-6 with ease

England Women eased to a T20I series victory over Sri Lanka after beating the hosts by eight wickets in the second of three games in Colombo.

SCORECARD

England recorded a ninth victory in a row in the subcontinent - four over India and now five over Sri Lanka - after limiting the home side to 108-6 and then knocking off their target in 13.5 overs.

Katherine Brunt took two wickets for the tourists despite going at almost eight runs an over, with Freya Davies (0-15) and Laura Marsh (1-16) bowling economical four-over spells.

Danni Wyatt (37) and Amy Jones (36) then shared an opening stand of 79 in 7.3 overs, before Tammy Beaumont (16no) and Heather Knight (10no) guided England - who also won Sunday's opener by eight wickets - to a routine win.

The third and final match of the series takes place on Thursday before England return home for a summer which will include attempting to regain the Women's Ashes from Australia.

Match Details

Date
26th Mar 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
P Sara Oval
Umpires
J W H D Boteju, R R Wimalasiri

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.N. Wyatt s Surangika b Siriwardena 37
A.E. Jones c Ranasinghe b Siriwardena 36
T.T. Beaumont Not out 16
N.R. Sciver Not out 10
Extras 9w, 1lb 10
Total 13.5 Overs 109 - 2
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.I.P. Fernando 1.5 0 16 0
A.C. Jayangani 2 0 23 0
O.U. Ranasinghe 2 0 21 0
I. Ranaweera 4 0 22 0
H.A.S.D. Siriwardene 4 0 26 2
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK