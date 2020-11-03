David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha both smashed unbeaten half-centuries to fire Sunrisers Hyderabad into the IPL play-offs, routing top-seeded Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Sharjah.

The Sunrisers openers had 17 balls to spare as they raced past their 150 target, with Warner hitting 85 not out from 58 deliveries and Saha maintaining his excellent form to finish unbeaten on 58 from 45.

That lifted Sunrisers into the final play-off spot, eliminating Kolkata Knight Riders, and they now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Mumbai, who rested seam pair Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their play-off against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, looked out of sorts in posting 149-8, largely due to Kieron Pollard's late knock of 41 from 25 balls.

Rohit Sharma (4) returned from injury to resume the Mumbai captaincy, but his comeback at the crease lasted only seven balls before he chipped Sandeep Sharma tamely to mid-off.

Opening partner Quinton de Kock (25 from 13) launched a savage assault against Sandeep, thrashing 16 off three deliveries - but he lost his off stump after chasing the next one, a wide full toss, and getting a thick inside edge.

Suryakumar Yadav (36 for 29) looked dangerous, unveiling some pugnacious shots against both seam and spin and he and Ishan Kishan (33 from 30) appeared to have built a solid platform at 81-2.

But Mumbai's innings suddenly disintegrated as three wickets fell for one run in the space of seven balls - two of those to impressive left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (2-19).

It should have got even worse for the champions, with Rashid Khan somehow failing to hang on to Kishan's skier off his own bowling, but the young left-hander went the same way as De Kock, playing on to Sandeep (3-34).

However, Pollard - who survived two lbw appeals - smashed Thangarasu Natarajan for three consecutive sixes and followed it up with another maximum before he was bowled playing across the line to Jason Holder (2-25).

Chasing exactly 150 to secure their play-off place, Sunrisers set out with clear intent when Saha drilled Nathan Coulter-Nile over long-off for six and deposited his next ball just short of the boundary.

Warner soon caught his partner up, with a string of ruthless blows ensuring James Pattinson's first over disappeared for 16 - and Sunrisers never eased up as they galloped towards the target.

The captain slammed Rahul Chahar for six over long on to bring up his half-century from 32 balls and Saha followed suit later in the over, just two deliveries slower in pace.

The outcome was never in doubt and Warner confirmed it by punching Krunal Pandya through the covers for another four at the start of the 18th over - taking Sunrisers through to Friday's play-off eliminator against RCB.

Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the first match of the IPL play-offs on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.45pm.