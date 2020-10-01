Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Surrey

156-2 (18.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

Kent

 

Surrey are 156 for 2 with 1.2 overs left

Surrey vs Kent

Vitality Blast quarter-finals LIVE!

Join us for live coverage as eight counties battle to reach Vitality Blast Finals Day on Saturday. Watch Notts v Leicestershire on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
1st Oct 2020
Toss
Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
N G B Cook, M J Saggers

surrey BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Blake b Qayyum 56
H.M. Amla Not out 64
L.J. Evans c Blake b Qayyum 7
W.G. Jacks Not out 21
Extras 2nb, 5w, 1lb 8
Total 18.4 Overs 156 - 2
Full Batting Card

kent BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Denly 4 0 24 0
M.E. Milnes 2 0 20 0
Groenewald 3 0 18 0
F. Klaassen 2 0 25 0
G. Stewart 2.5 0 30 0
I. Qayyum 4 0 34 2
Full Bowling Card