Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Surrey are 156 for 2 with 1.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Oct 2020
- Toss
- Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- N G B Cook, M J Saggers
surrey BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Blake b Qayyum
|56
|H.M. Amla
|Not out
|64
|L.J. Evans
|c Blake b Qayyum
|7
|W.G. Jacks
|Not out
|21
|Extras
|2nb, 5w, 1lb
|8
|Total
|18.4 Overs
|156 - 2
kent BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Denly
|4
|0
|24
|0
|M.E. Milnes
|2
|0
|20
|0
|Groenewald
|3
|0
|18
|0
|F. Klaassen
|2
|0
|25
|0
|G. Stewart
|2.5
|0
|30
|0
|I. Qayyum
|4
|0
|34
|2