Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sussex

43-1

In Play
Badge

Hants

154-7  (20.0 ov)

Sussex Sharks need 112 runs to win from 15.2 overs

Sussex vs Hants

SUMMARY
Sussex 1st 43-1 (4.4 ov)
Hants 1st 154-7 (20.0 ov)
Sussex 1st Innings43-1

sussex Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.D. Salt Not out 18 15 2 1 120.00
T.M. Head c Dawson b Holland 23 12 4 0 191.67
R.S. Bopara Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 1w, 1
Total 4.4 Overs, 1 wkts 43
To Bat: 
D.M.W. Rawlins,
D. Wiese,
G.H.S. Garton,
C.J. Jordan,
A.D. Thomason,
W.A.T. Beer,
T.S. Mills,
A.C. Lenham

Fall of Wickets

  1. 37 Head 3.6ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Hants Bowling
O M R W Econ
Wood 1.1 0 5 0 4.29
B. Wheal 1 0 6 0 6.00
Dawson 1 0 12 0 12.00
I.G. Holland 1 0 14 1 14.00

Hants 1st Innings154-7

hants Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.M. Vince (c) b Beer 36 26 5 1 138.46
D.J.M. Short c Salt b Garton 1 6 0 0 16.67
T.P. Alsop c Thomason b Lenham 18 21 2 0 85.71
J.J. Weatherley s Salt b Lenham 14 14 0 1 100.00
L.D. McManus c Garton b Lenham 15 9 1 1 166.67
L.A. Dawson c Salt b Mills 16 12 0 1 133.33
J.K. Fuller Not out 26 16 4 0 162.50
I.G. Holland c&b Garton 10 11 0 0 90.91
C.P. Wood Not out 10 5 2 0 200.00
Extras 4w, 1b, 3lb 8
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 154
To Bat: 
M.S. Crane,
B.T.J. Wheal

Fall of Wickets

  1. 3 Short 2.2ov
  2. 54 Vince 8.2ov
  3. 56 Alsop 9.1ov
  4. 75 McManus 11.4ov
  5. 96 Weatherley 13.5ov
  6. 110 Dawson 15.2ov
  7. 129 Holland 17.6ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Sussex Bowling
O M R W Econ
G.H.S. Garton 4 1 11 2 2.75
T.S. Mills 4 0 35 1 8.75
Beer 4 0 38 1 9.50
Jordan 4 0 41 0 10.25
Bopara 1 0 11 0 11.00
A.C. Lenham 3 0 14 3 4.67

Match Details

Date
12th Jun 2021
Toss
Hampshire Hawks won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Umpires
P J Hartley, A G Wharf
TV Umpire
B V Taylor

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 12, 2021 8:56pm

  •  

    4.4

    Chris Wood to Ravi Bopara. Length ball, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    4.3

    Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    4.2

    FOUR! Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  • 3.6

    OUT! Caught. Ian Holland to Travis Head. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to mid off, caught by Dawson.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Ian Holland to Travis Head. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Ian Holland to Travis Head. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Ian Holland to Travis Head. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Ian Holland to Travis Head. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Ian Holland to Travis Head. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Liam Dawson to Philip Salt. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    2.3

    Liam Dawson to Philip Salt. Short, driving, Hit Hard back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    2.2

    SIX! Liam Dawson to Philip Salt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Liam Dawson to Philip Salt. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Brad Wheal to Philip Salt. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    1.5

    Brad Wheal to Travis Head. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Fuller, overthrow by Vince.

  •  

    1.4

    Brad Wheal to Travis Head. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Brad Wheal to Philip Salt. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    Brad Wheal to Travis Head. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    1.1

    Brad Wheal to Travis Head. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    FOUR! Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, driving, Played past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by McManus.

  •  

    0.4

    Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by McManus.

  •  

    0.2

    Wide Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by McManus.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Slower ball short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    19.5

    FOUR! Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Length ball, flick, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Tymal Mills to Chris Wood. Slower length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    19.3

    Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Garton.

  •  

    19.2

    FOUR! Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.1

    Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Chris Jordan to Chris Wood. Yorker, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    18.5

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Chris Wood. Full toss, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.4

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Chris Wood. Half volley, driving, Edged past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.3

    Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    18.2

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.1

    Chris Jordan to Chris Wood. Yorker, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  • 17.6

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. George Garton to Ian Holland. Back of a length, pulling, Edged in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on.

  •  

    17.5

    George Garton to Ian Holland. Slower ball short, cutting, Edged for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    17.4

    George Garton to Ian Holland. Length ball, Scoop, Missed (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    17.3

    George Garton to Ian Holland. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 2 runs.

  •  

    17.2

    George Garton to James Fuller. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    17.1

    George Garton to Ian Holland. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    16.6

    Chris Jordan to Ian Holland. Half volley, driving, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    16.5

    Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Slower ball short, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    16.4

    Chris Jordan to Ian Holland. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard back to bowler for 1 run.

  •  

    16.3

    Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    16.2

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Chris Jordan to Ian Holland. Yorker, driving, Edged to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    15.6

    Tymal Mills to Ian Holland. Full toss, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    15.5

    Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    15.4

    Tymal Mills to Ian Holland. Slower length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    15.4

    Wide Tymal Mills to Ian Holland. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    15.3

    Tymal Mills to Ian Holland. Slower ball half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  • 15.2

    OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, cutting, Edged, caught by Salt.

  •  

    15.1

    SIX! Tymal Mills to Liam Dawson. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

Full Commentary