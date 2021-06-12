Cricket Match
Sussex
43-1
Hants
154-7 (20.0 ov)
Sussex vs Hants
|Sussex 1st
|43-1 (4.4 ov)
|Hants 1st
|154-7 (20.0 ov)
|Sussex Sharks need 112 runs to win from 15.2 overs
Sussex 1st Innings43-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.D. Salt
|Not out
|18
|15
|2
|1
|120.00
|T.M. Head
|c Dawson b Holland
|23
|12
|4
|0
|191.67
|R.S. Bopara
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|4.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|43
Fall of Wickets
- 37 Head 3.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Wood
|1.1
|0
|5
|0
|4.29
|B. Wheal
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|Dawson
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
|I.G. Holland
|1
|0
|14
|1
|14.00
Hants 1st Innings154-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Vince (c)
|b Beer
|36
|26
|5
|1
|138.46
|D.J.M. Short
|c Salt b Garton
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|T.P. Alsop
|c Thomason b Lenham
|18
|21
|2
|0
|85.71
|J.J. Weatherley
|s Salt b Lenham
|14
|14
|0
|1
|100.00
|L.D. McManus
|c Garton b Lenham
|15
|9
|1
|1
|166.67
|L.A. Dawson
|c Salt b Mills
|16
|12
|0
|1
|133.33
|J.K. Fuller
|Not out
|26
|16
|4
|0
|162.50
|I.G. Holland
|c&b Garton
|10
|11
|0
|0
|90.91
|C.P. Wood
|Not out
|10
|5
|2
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|4w, 1b, 3lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|154
- To Bat:
- M.S. Crane,
- B.T.J. Wheal
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Short 2.2ov
- 54 Vince 8.2ov
- 56 Alsop 9.1ov
- 75 McManus 11.4ov
- 96 Weatherley 13.5ov
- 110 Dawson 15.2ov
- 129 Holland 17.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|G.H.S. Garton
|4
|1
|11
|2
|2.75
|T.S. Mills
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|Beer
|4
|0
|38
|1
|9.50
|Jordan
|4
|0
|41
|0
|10.25
|Bopara
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|A.C. Lenham
|3
|0
|14
|3
|4.67
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Jun 2021
- Toss
- Hampshire Hawks won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
- Umpires
- P J Hartley, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- B V Taylor
Live Commentary
-
4.4
Chris Wood to Ravi Bopara. Length ball, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
4.3
Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
4.2
FOUR! Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
4.1
Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
3.6
OUT! Caught. Ian Holland to Travis Head. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to mid off, caught by Dawson.
-
3.5
FOUR! Ian Holland to Travis Head. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.4
Ian Holland to Travis Head. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 2 runs.
-
3.3
FOUR! Ian Holland to Travis Head. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Ian Holland to Travis Head. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.1
FOUR! Ian Holland to Travis Head. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.6
Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
2.5
FOUR! Liam Dawson to Travis Head. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
2.4
Liam Dawson to Philip Salt. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
2.3
Liam Dawson to Philip Salt. Short, driving, Hit Hard back to bowler for no runs.
-
2.2
SIX! Liam Dawson to Philip Salt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
2.1
Liam Dawson to Philip Salt. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.6
Brad Wheal to Philip Salt. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
1.5
Brad Wheal to Travis Head. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Fuller, overthrow by Vince.
-
1.4
Brad Wheal to Travis Head. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
1.3
Brad Wheal to Philip Salt. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
1.2
Brad Wheal to Travis Head. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
1.1
Brad Wheal to Travis Head. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
0.6
FOUR! Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, driving, Played past deep point for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by McManus.
-
0.4
Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
0.3
Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.
-
0.2
Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Back of a length, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by McManus.
-
0.2
Wide Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by McManus.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Chris Wood to Philip Salt. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
19.6
Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Slower ball short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
19.5
FOUR! Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Length ball, flick, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
19.4
Tymal Mills to Chris Wood. Slower length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
19.3
Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Garton.
-
19.2
FOUR! Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
19.1
Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
18.6
Chris Jordan to Chris Wood. Yorker, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
18.5
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Chris Wood. Full toss, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
18.4
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Chris Wood. Half volley, driving, Edged past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
18.3
Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
18.2
FOUR! Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
18.1
Chris Jordan to Chris Wood. Yorker, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
17.6
OUT! Caught & Bowled. George Garton to Ian Holland. Back of a length, pulling, Edged in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on.
-
17.5
George Garton to Ian Holland. Slower ball short, cutting, Edged for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
17.4
George Garton to Ian Holland. Length ball, Scoop, Missed (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
17.3
George Garton to Ian Holland. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 2 runs.
-
17.2
George Garton to James Fuller. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
17.1
George Garton to Ian Holland. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
16.6
Chris Jordan to Ian Holland. Half volley, driving, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
16.5
Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Slower ball short, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
16.4
Chris Jordan to Ian Holland. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard back to bowler for 1 run.
-
16.3
Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.
-
16.2
FOUR! Chris Jordan to James Fuller. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
16.1
Chris Jordan to Ian Holland. Yorker, driving, Edged to square leg for 1 run.
-
15.6
Tymal Mills to Ian Holland. Full toss, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
15.5
Tymal Mills to James Fuller. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
15.4
Tymal Mills to Ian Holland. Slower length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
15.4
Wide Tymal Mills to Ian Holland. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
15.3
Tymal Mills to Ian Holland. Slower ball half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
15.2
OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, cutting, Edged, caught by Salt.
-
15.1
SIX! Tymal Mills to Liam Dawson. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.