Tom Curran got the better of Alex Hales in a Big Bash Super Over as Sydney Sixers beat city rivals Thunder from the last ball of the match.

Hales needed to smash Curran's final delivery for six for Thunder to top Sixers' total of 16-2 but could only edge away for four having kept his side in the game by thumping the previous ball for six.

Curran - who conceded only five runs from his first four balls in the Super Over - played a starring role all day for the Sixers, with both bat and ball, though he was out from the first ball of Sixers' Super Over.

The Surrey and England seamer claimed two wickets in Thunder's 149-8, including Hales for 32, and then struck an unbeaten 35 of 17 as Sixers made 149-7.

Curran came to the crease with Sixers requiring 40 from 21 balls with five wickets in hand and proceeded to hit the first three deliveries he faced, bowled by South African Chris Morris, for four.

The 24-year-old blasted Morris to the fence again in the penultimate over and then launched Chris Tremain for six over deep midwicket from the final ball of the 20th over.

Sixers needed six from the final two balls but scored five to tie the game in regulation time with Curran hitting the penultimate ball for four and getting one off the last before he was run out.

Sixers' victory after the Super Over leaves them top of the table after five matches with a Thunder one point back in second, albeit with a game in hand.