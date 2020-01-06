Tom Banton hammered an incredible 50 from just 16 balls – the second-fastest half-century in Big Bash League history – for Brisbane Heat against Sydney Thunder.

Banton, who made his England T20I debut against New Zealand in November, thrashed seven sixes - including five in a row off Arjun Nair - to bring up his half-century from only 16 deliveries, before ending on 56 from just 19 balls.

The 21-year-old also plundered two fours, sharing an opening stand of 90 with Heat skipper Chris Lynn before he was eventually caught on the boundary off Chris Tremain.

The visitors racked up 119-4 from eight overs in a rain-reduced match at the Sydney Showground - and a revised target of 77 in five overs proved to be beyond Thunder, who finished on 60-4.

West Indies star Chris Gayle is the only player to have scored a quicker 50 in Big Bash cricket, having reached the milestone from only 12 balls when batting for Melbourne Renegades against Adelaide Strikers in 2016.

Banton has been included in the England squad for their three-match ODI series against South Africa, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket in February.