Northern Diamonds made it four wins out of four in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with a 73-run triumph over Thunder, and are now just one victory from making the final.

Thunder vs Diamonds scorecard

Hollie Armitage's side posted 248-8 from their 50 overs after recovering from 57-4 - Alex MacDonald (92 off 110 balls) leading the fightback with her highest score in six years after being dropped on nought.

MacDonald added 67 for the fifth wicket with Jenny Gunn (29) and then 51 with Phoebe Graham (29 not out from 27) for the eighth before she was dismissed in the penultimate over - Graham then helping Diamonds plunder 16 from Natalie Brown's final over.

Thunder's reply never really got going with wickets at regular intervals seeing them limited to 175-8 in reply as leg-spinner Katie Levick took 3-22

Armitage and Beth Langston picked up two apiece, while MacDonald capped a fine day with a wicket and their side will now reach the September 27 final if they beat Central Sparks on Sunday.

Alice Dyson (25no) and Alex Hartley (14no) reduced the margin of Thunder's defeat with an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 48 in a game Diamonds dominated after an early collapse.

Diamonds had been in the mire after being inserted by Thunder captain Hartley, losing four wickets inside 17 overs, two of them to Dyson in the same over.

Diamonds skipper Armitage (10) snicked Dyson behind to wicketkeeper Ellie Threlkeld one ball into the eighth, with Sterre Kallis (0) then bowled by the seamer three deliveries later for a third straight duck.

MacDonald rallied Diamonds, though, striking 10 fours and two sixes during her stands with Gunn, Bess Heath (23) and Graham before she fell eight runs short of a century.

The left-hander could have been dismissed for a duck only for Thunder's Laura Marshall to shell a tough chance at square leg as MacDonald hit a sweep shot in her direction.