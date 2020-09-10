Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Trinbago

 

In Play
Badge

St Lucia

10-1  (1.3 ov)

St Lucia Zouks are 10 for 1 with 18.3 overs left

Trinbago vs St Lucia

SUMMARY
St Lucia Zouks are 10 for 1 with 18.3 overs left

St Lucia 1st Innings10-1

st lucia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.R.S. Cornwall b Khan 8 7 2 0 114.29
M. Deyal Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
A.D.S. Fletcher Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 1.3 Overs, 1 wkts 10
To Bat: 
R.L. Chase,
M. Nabi,
N. Zadran,
J.J. Glenn,
D.J.G. Sammy,
S.C. Kuggeleijn,
K.O.K. Williams,
Z.P. Khan

Fall of Wickets

  1. 10 Cornwall 1.2ov
Trinbago Bowling
O M R W Econ
A.J. Hosein 1 0 8 0 8.00
M.A.A. Khan 0.2 0 1 1 3.00

Match Details

Date
10th Sep 2020
Toss
Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Umpires
D K Butler, G O Brathwaite
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
R D King
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 10, 2020 3:10pm

  •  

    1.3

    Ali Khan to Andre Fletcher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  • 1.2

    OUT! Bowled. Ali Khan to Rahkeem Cornwall. Seaming in half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to.

  •  

    1.1

    APPEAL! Ali Khan to Mark Deyal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    1.1

    Wide Ali Khan to Mark Deyal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Seifert.

  •  

    0.6

    FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

  •  

    0.4

    Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

  •  

    0.3

    FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Brave sweep! Cornwall moves across and swept hard into the gap to the deep backward square leg ropes for a boundary.

  •  

    0.2

    Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Webster.

Full Commentary