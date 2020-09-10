Cricket Match
Trinbago
St Lucia
10-1 (1.3 ov)
|St Lucia Zouks are 10 for 1 with 18.3 overs left
St Lucia 1st Innings10-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.R.S. Cornwall
|b Khan
|8
|7
|2
|0
|114.29
|M. Deyal
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.D.S. Fletcher
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|1.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|10
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Cornwall 1.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.J. Hosein
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|M.A.A. Khan
|0.2
|0
|1
|1
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Sep 2020
- Toss
- Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Brian Lara Cricket Academy
- Umpires
- D K Butler, G O Brathwaite
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- R D King
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
-
1.3
Ali Khan to Andre Fletcher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
1.2
OUT! Bowled. Ali Khan to Rahkeem Cornwall. Seaming in half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to.
-
1.1
APPEAL! Ali Khan to Mark Deyal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
1.1
Wide Ali Khan to Mark Deyal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Seifert.
-
0.6
FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
0.4
Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
0.3
FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Brave sweep! Cornwall moves across and swept hard into the gap to the deep backward square leg ropes for a boundary.
-
0.2
Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Akeal Hosein to Rahkeem Cornwall. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Webster.