Jonny Bairstow will keep wicket in place of the dropped Ben Foakes for England in the third Test against Windies in St Lucia, while Keaton Jennings has been recalled to a 12-man squad.

Ben Stokes could play as a specialist batsman as he battles a bruised heel while his Durham team-mate Mark Wood is also in the 12.

Wicketkeeper Foakes was passed fit after suffering a bruised hand while batting in England's first innings in Antigua but Bairstow will take the gloves in Gros Islet.

Stokes missed the tourists' practice session on Thursday but trained on Friday and a final decision on his status will be made ahead of the game, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm on Saturday.

England captain Joe Root said of Stokes: "It's down to a huge amount of workload over the first two Tests. He woke up sore with his heel.

"He's an integral part of all three formats and gives you great balance across the board. As we've seen in the recent past when he's not been around it can make a huge difference.

"Of course we want Ben fit and firing and ready to go as many times as possible but it's so important he is able to do his job properly."

England are yet to confirm their batting order but Root confirmed to Sky Sports Cricket that he would not move up to bat at No. 3 if Bairstow dropped down the order.

Jennings could return at the top of the order - having been dropped for the second Test as the visitors opted to hand Joe Denly his Test debut.

Wood could inject some pace into the bowling attack perhaps at the expense of Sam Curran but a knee injury has ruled Chris Woakes' hopes of a first appearance of the series.

Root's side will be seeking to avoid a series whitewash in St Lucia following their heavy defeats in Barbados and Antigua.

"We've gone away individually and had a good think about how to get better and come back from two poor performances," he added. "You have to accept that's not good enough and find ways to improve.

"One of the overriding messages is that we have done some very special things over the last couple of months - we saw a huge amount of success in Sri Lanka [to win there 3-0].

"It has not quite worked for us here but as a side we have to remember that development, that improvement since the start of the summer - it was a big achievement beating India at home.

1:01 Joe Root says players should be inspired by the prospect of featuring in the Ashes as they look to avoid a whitewash in the West Indies.

"It would be very easy to look at two poor performances and think we are bottom of the pile - we have to pick ourselves up off the canvas.

"There is an Ashes around the corner and that should be a great motivator for guys to go out and put in strong performances."

Kraigg Brathwaite will captain Windies with regular skipper Jason Holder handed a one-game ban for his team's slow over rate during their 10-wicket, series-sealing victory at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium last week.

0:53 Jason Holder admits his over-rate ban for the third Test is 'very frustrating' but has refused to criticise the umpires.

England (from): R Burns, K Jennings, J Denly, J Root (c), J Bairstow (wkt), B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, S Curran, S Broad, J Anderson, M Wood

West Indies (from): K Brathwaite (c), J Campbell, S Hope, D Bravo, S Hetmyer, R Chase, S Dowrich (wkt), K Roach, A Joseph, S Gabriel, O Thomas, K Paul

Watch the third Test between Windies and England, at Gros Islet in St Lucia, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm on Saturday.