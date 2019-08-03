Cricket Match
W Indies
18-2 (2.5 ov)
India
W Indies vs India
|W Indies 1st
|18-2 (2.5 ov)
|West Indies are 18 for 2 with 17.1 overs left
W Indies 1st Innings18-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.D. Campbell
|c Pandya b Sundar
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|E. Lewis
|b Kumar
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|12
|11
|1
|1
|109.09
|K.A. Pollard
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|6w,
|6
|Total
|2.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|18
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Campbell 0.2ov
- 8 Lewis 1.6ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Aug 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
- Umpires
- N Duguid, G O Brathwaite
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- P A Gustard
Live Commentary
-
2.5
Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
2.4
Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
2.3
Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
2.2
SIX! Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
2.1
FOUR! Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
1.6
OUT! Bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed to.
-
1.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
1.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
1.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
1.2
Wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
1.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, middle stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.6
Washington Sundar to Evin Lewis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
0.6
Wide Washington Sundar to Evin Lewis. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
0.5
Washington Sundar to Evin Lewis. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
0.4
Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
0.3
Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
OUT! Caught. Washington Sundar to John Campbell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Pandya.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Washington Sundar to John Campbell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, hit helmet to backward point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.