Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

8-0 (1.3 ov)

Rain
Badge

India

 

West Indies are 8 for 0 with 48.3 overs left

W Indies vs India

SUMMARY
W Indies 1st 8-0 (1.3 ov)
W Indies 1st Innings8-0

w indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
C.H. Gayle Not out 6 9 0 1 66.67
E. Lewis Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 1nb, 1lb 2
Total 1.3 Overs, 0 wkts 8
To Bat: 
S.D. Hope,
S.O. Hetmyer,
N. Pooran,
R.L. Chase,
J.O. Holder,
C.R. Brathwaite,
F.A. Allen,
K.M.A. Paul,
K.A.J. Roach

India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Kumar 1 1 0 0 0
Shami 0.3 0 7 0 14.00

Match Details

Date
14th Aug 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Queen's Park Oval
Umpires
L A Reifer, A T Holdstock
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

Live Commentary

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 2:39pm

  •  

    1.3

    Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs.

    Looks like it is just a shower that is passing across the ground. Still plenty of blue sky and sunshine around. Hopefully not too long a delay.

  •  

    1.2

    FREE HIT. SIX! Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Don't give Chris Gayle a free hit to get his eye in. Right in the slot for the veteran, he clears the front leg, and pumps it over deep mid wicket for six.

  •  

    1.2

    No ball Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

  •  

    0.6

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

  •  

    0.5

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    0.4

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    0.2

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

Full Commentary