Cricket Match
W Indies
8-0 (1.3 ov)
India
W Indies vs India
|W Indies 1st
|8-0 (1.3 ov)
|West Indies are 8 for 0 with 48.3 overs left
W Indies 1st Innings8-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.H. Gayle
|Not out
|6
|9
|0
|1
|66.67
|E. Lewis
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 1lb
|2
|Total
|1.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|8
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Aug 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Queen's Park Oval
- Umpires
- L A Reifer, A T Holdstock
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
Live Commentary
-
1.3
Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs.
Looks like it is just a shower that is passing across the ground. Still plenty of blue sky and sunshine around. Hopefully not too long a delay.
-
1.2
FREE HIT. SIX! Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Don't give Chris Gayle a free hit to get his eye in. Right in the slot for the veteran, he clears the front leg, and pumps it over deep mid wicket for six.
-
1.2
No ball Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
0.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
0.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
0.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.