Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

W Indies

 
Close
Badge

India

264-5  (90.0 ov)

India are 264 for 5

W Indies vs India

Virat Kohli scores 76 for India on day one of second Test against West Indies

Rahkheem Cornwall takes a wicket and two catches on his West Indies debut

Virat Kohli scored 76 for India on day one in Jamaica

Virat Kohli struck 76 for India on day one of the second and final Test against West Indies in Jamaica while Rahkeem Cornwall made an impactful debut for the hosts.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kohli, whose side only need to avoid defeat to win the series having crushed West Indies by 318 runs in the opening game in Antigua, closed on 264-5 at Sabina Park after being inserted.

Kohli and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal (55) struck half-centuries, with the duo putting on 69 for the third wicket after KL Rahul (13) and Chestehwar Pujara (6) fell cheaply.

Cornwall, a 26-year-old off spinner who weighs 22 stone, had a hand in the first three wickets to fall, with his catches of Rahul and Agarwal at first slip off skipper Jason Holder sandwiching him having Pujara pouched at point.

Rahkeem Cornwall took two wickets and a catch on debut

Holder was the most prolific of the West Indies bowlers, adding Kohli to his scalps of Rahul and Agarwal when the India captain snicked behind to debuting wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, who had earlier caught Ajinkya Rahane (24) when Kemar Roach induced the edge.

India were 202-5 when Kohli was dismissed but Hanuma Vihari (42) and Rishabh Pant (27) shared an unbroken partnership of 62.

Watch day two of the second Test between West Indies and India live on Sky Sports The Ashes from 3.25pm on Saturday.

Match Details

Date
30th Aug - 3rd Sep 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sabina Park
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13
M.A. Agarwal c Cornwall b Holder 55
C.A. Pujara c Brooks b Cornwall 6
V. Kohli c Hamilton b Holder 76
A.M. Rahane c Hamilton b Roach 24
G.H. Vihari Not out 42
R.R. Pant Not out 27
Extras 8b, 13lb 21
Total 90.0 Overs 264 - 5
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 19 7 47 1
Gabriel 12 0 57 0
Holder 20 6 39 3
R.R.S. Cornwall 27 8 69 1
Chase 12 4 31 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK