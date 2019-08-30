Virat Kohli struck 76 for India on day one of the second and final Test against West Indies in Jamaica while Rahkeem Cornwall made an impactful debut for the hosts.

Kohli, whose side only need to avoid defeat to win the series having crushed West Indies by 318 runs in the opening game in Antigua, closed on 264-5 at Sabina Park after being inserted.

Kohli and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal (55) struck half-centuries, with the duo putting on 69 for the third wicket after KL Rahul (13) and Chestehwar Pujara (6) fell cheaply.

Cornwall, a 26-year-old off spinner who weighs 22 stone, had a hand in the first three wickets to fall, with his catches of Rahul and Agarwal at first slip off skipper Jason Holder sandwiching him having Pujara pouched at point.

Holder was the most prolific of the West Indies bowlers, adding Kohli to his scalps of Rahul and Agarwal when the India captain snicked behind to debuting wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, who had earlier caught Ajinkya Rahane (24) when Kemar Roach induced the edge.

India were 202-5 when Kohli was dismissed but Hanuma Vihari (42) and Rishabh Pant (27) shared an unbroken partnership of 62.

