Darren Bravo was withdrawn with concussion during West Indies' crushing 257-run defeat to India in Jamaica, a result that earned the tourists a 2-0 series win.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Bravo had been hit on the helmet by India seamer Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of Sunday's play but resumed batting on day four before feeling the effects of the blow and retiring hurt on 23.

Jermaine Blackwood replaced Bravo as a concussion substitute, becoming just the second in Tests after Marnus Labuschagne, who replaced Steve Smith when he was hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer ball in the Ashes clash between Australia and England at Lord's last month.

Blackwood scored 38 for the hosts, putting on 61 for the fifth wicket with Shamarh Brooks (50), but when he was dismissed West Indies collapsed from 159-4 to 210 all out in their pursuit of a world-record 468.

Windies skipper Jason Holder (39) was the last man out, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja (3-58), who shared six second-innings wickets with Mohammed Shami (3-65).

The victory marked a record 28th in Tests as India captain for Virat Kohli, who has now surpassed MS Dhoni's total of 27 wins as skipper.

India's landslide victory comes a week after they won the opening Test in Antigua by 318 runs, with the series triumph placing them top of the inaugural World Test Championship at this early stage.

Kohli's side take 120 points for the series whitewash, with West Indies propping up the standings on zero points.

Holder's side's hopes of victory were all-but ended when they were skittled for 117 in their first innings, in which Bumrah took six wickets, including a hat-trick.