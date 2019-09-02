Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 4 of 5
Badge

W Indies

117 & 210
Result
Badge

India

416 & 168-4

India win by 257 runs

W Indies vs India

Darren Bravo suffers concussion in West Indies' defeat to India in Jamaica

India thrash West Indies by 257 runs to win series 2-0 as Virat Kohli earns record 28th Test victory as captain

Darren Bravo was withdrawn from the second Test with concussion

Darren Bravo was withdrawn with concussion during West Indies' crushing 257-run defeat to India in Jamaica, a result that earned the tourists a 2-0 series win.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Bravo had been hit on the helmet by India seamer Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of Sunday's play but resumed batting on day four before feeling the effects of the blow and retiring hurt on 23.

Bravo was hit by a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer on day three

Jermaine Blackwood replaced Bravo as a concussion substitute, becoming just the second in Tests after Marnus Labuschagne, who replaced Steve Smith when he was hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer ball in the Ashes clash between Australia and England at Lord's last month.

Blackwood scored 38 for the hosts, putting on 61 for the fifth wicket with Shamarh Brooks (50), but when he was dismissed West Indies collapsed from 159-4 to 210 all out in their pursuit of a world-record 468.

Windies skipper Jason Holder (39) was the last man out, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja (3-58), who shared six second-innings wickets with Mohammed Shami (3-65).

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate a wicket at Sabina Park

The victory marked a record 28th in Tests as India captain for Virat Kohli, who has now surpassed MS Dhoni's total of 27 wins as skipper.

India's landslide victory comes a week after they won the opening Test in Antigua by 318 runs, with the series triumph placing them top of the inaugural World Test Championship at this early stage.

Kohli's side take 120 points for the series whitewash, with West Indies propping up the standings on zero points.

Holder's side's hopes of victory were all-but ended when they were skittled for 117 in their first innings, in which Bumrah took six wickets, including a hat-trick.

Match Details

Date
30th Aug - 3rd Sep 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sabina Park
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.D. Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16
K.C. Brathwaite c Pant b Sharma 3
D.M. Bravo ret hurt 23
S.S.J. Brooks run out (Kohli) 50
R.L. Chase lbw Jadeja 12
S.O. Hetmyer c Agarwal b Sharma 1
J. Blackwood c Pant b Bumrah 38
J.O. Holder b Jadeja 39
J.N. Hamilton c Rahul b Jadeja 0
R.R.S. Cornwall c Pant b Shami 1
K.A.J. Roach c Pant b Shami 5
S.T. Gabriel Not out 0
Extras 1nb, 5w, 14b, 2lb 22
Total All Out, 59.5 Overs 210
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 12 3 37 2
J.J. Bumrah 11 4 31 1
Shami 16 2 65 3
Jadeja 19.5 4 58 3
Vihari 1 0 3 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK