Cricket Match
W Indies
8-1
India
167-5 (20.0 ov)
W Indies vs India
|W Indies 1st
|8-1 (2.4 ov)
|India 1st
|167-5 (20.0 ov)
|West Indies need 160 runs to win from 17.2 overs
W Indies 1st Innings8-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.P. Narine
|Not out
|4
|10
|0
|0
|40.00
|E. Lewis
|c&b Kumar
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|2.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|8
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Lewis 1.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
India 1st Innings167-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Hetmyer b Thomas
|67
|51
|6
|3
|131.37
|S. Dhawan
|b Paul
|23
|16
|3
|0
|143.75
|V. Kohli (c)
|b Cottrell
|28
|23
|1
|1
|121.74
|R.R. Pant
|c Pollard b Thomas
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|M. Pandey
|c Pooran b Cottrell
|6
|8
|0
|0
|75.00
|K.H. Pandya
|Not out
|20
|13
|0
|2
|153.85
|R.A. Jadeja
|Not out
|9
|4
|0
|1
|225.00
|Extras
|7w, 3lb
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|167
- To Bat:
- W. Sundar,
- B. Kumar,
- K.K. Ahmed,
- N.A. Saini
Fall of Wickets
- 67 Dhawan 7.5ov
- 115 Sharma 13.5ov
- 126 Pant 15.1ov
- 132 Kohli 16.2ov
- 143 Pandey 18.3ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|O.R. Thomas
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|Cottrell
|4
|0
|25
|2
|6.25
|Narine
|4
|0
|28
|0
|7.00
|K.M.A. Paul
|4
|0
|46
|1
|11.50
|C.R. Brathwaite
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11.00
|K. Pierre
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Aug 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, N Duguid
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- P A Gustard
Live Commentary
-
2.4
Washington Sundar to Sunil Narine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
2.3
Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
2.2
Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
2.1
Washington Sundar to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
1.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sunil Narine. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
1.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sunil Narine. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
1.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sunil Narine. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
1.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
1.2
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off, by Kumar. Great start for India with Lewis going for a duck. He splices one as a length ball pops up to him and Kumar takes a low diving catch to get the opening wicket.
-
1.2
Wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
1.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
0.6
Washington Sundar to Sunil Narine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
0.5
Washington Sundar to Sunil Narine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.4
Washington Sundar to Sunil Narine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
0.3
Washington Sundar to Sunil Narine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
Washington Sundar to Sunil Narine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
Wide Washington Sundar to Sunil Narine. Off break length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Washington Sundar to Sunil Narine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
19.6
Keemo Paul to Ravindra Jadeja. Slower ball yorker, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite. A big last over from India gives India the advantage here posting 167 for 5 off their twenty that last over was very much needed for India without 20 off the over they would have probably had a sub-par score. The big hitting stopped when Sharma went and Kohli only made a start which didn't help India build a good total. West Indies should feel confident they chase this down with big hitters they have, but after yesterday will they be able to improve?
-
19.5
SIX! Keemo Paul to Ravindra Jadeja. Full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Jadeja getting in on the action now! Another six for India, Paul comes in with another full toss and Jadeja smashes it over deep mid-wicket for six.
-
19.4
Keemo Paul to Krunal Pandya. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
19.3
Keemo Paul to Krunal Pandya. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
19.2
SIX! Keemo Paul to Krunal Pandya. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
19.1
SIX! Keemo Paul to Krunal Pandya. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Full toss from Paul gets the treatment as Pandya flicks this one over the boundary rope for six! India are looking to attack West Indies in the last over.
-
18.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Krunal Pandya. Half volley, to leg on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
18.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad to leg slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Pooran.
-
18.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.
-
18.3
OUT! Caught. Sheldon Cottrell to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, to leg down the track pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Pooran. Another wicket falls in Miami with Pandey being Cottrell's latest victim he top edges one straight to Pooran at keeper, India falling to a sub-par score.
-
18.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Krunal Pandya. Half volley, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
18.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Manish Pandey. Length ball, down leg side backing away cutting, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Paul.
-
17.6
Keemo Paul to Manish Pandey. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
17.5
Keemo Paul to Krunal Pandya. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
17.4
Keemo Paul to Manish Pandey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
17.3
Keemo Paul to Krunal Pandya. Full toss, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
17.2
Keemo Paul to Krunal Pandya. Full toss, off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
17.1
Keemo Paul to Krunal Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
16.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Krunal Pandya. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
16.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
16.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Krunal Pandya. Yorker, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
16.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Krunal Pandya. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
16.2
OUT! Bowled. Sheldon Cottrell to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, missed to. Kohli has gone! He gets clean bowled by Cottrell with a fantastic delivery, India are now in a spot of bother, they haven't been scoring boundaries frequently since the Sharma wicket and now Kohli has gone India need to just start going for boundaries now.
-
16.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.
-
15.6
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
15.5
Oshane Thomas to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Hetmyer, fielded by Paul.
-
15.4
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
15.3
Oshane Thomas to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
15.2
Oshane Thomas to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
15.1
OUT! Caught. Oshane Thomas to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Pollard. Pant departs for 4 as he upper cuts one straight down the throat of Pollard at third man, a pretty poor shot selection given the man in the deep, but runs need to be scored, India need someone to continue where Sharma left off.
-
14.6
Sunil Narine to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
14.5
Sunil Narine to Virat Kohli. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
14.4
Sunil Narine to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
14.3
Sunil Narine to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
14.2
FOUR! Sunil Narine to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, to leg down the track flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Kohli whips this one through the gap between deep mid-wicket and long-on, great timing and a great shot from the Indian captain.
-
14.1
Sunil Narine to Rishabh Pant. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
13.6
Oshane Thomas to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
13.6
Wide Oshane Thomas to Rishabh Pant. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
13.5
OUT! Caught. Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Hetmyer. The big wicket of Sharma! A slower ball does him for pace and he mis-times the drive and the ball goes straight up in the air for Hetmyer to take an easy catch.
-
13.4
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
13.3
Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, hit body to third man for 1 run, fielded by Narine.
-
13.2
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
13.1
Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.