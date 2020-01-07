Cricket Match
W Indies
Ireland
145-7 (36.5 ov)
W Indies vs Ireland
|Ireland 1st
|145-7 (36.5 ov)
|Ireland are 145 for 7 with 12.5 overs left
Ireland 1st Innings145-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.R. Stirling
|c Pollard b Joseph
|15
|21
|2
|0
|71.43
|G.J. Delany
|c Hope b Joseph
|19
|39
|3
|0
|48.72
|A. Balbirnie (c)
|c Hope b Chase
|16
|13
|2
|1
|123.08
|W.T.S. Porterfield
|c Hope b Cottrell
|15
|31
|1
|0
|48.39
|K.J. O'Brien
|lbw Joseph
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|L. Tucker
|Not out
|30
|63
|2
|0
|47.62
|S. Singh
|c Hope b Cottrell
|5
|10
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.R. Adair
|s Hope b Walsh
|29
|34
|2
|1
|85.29
|A.R. McBrine
|Not out
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|Extras
|2nb, 5w, 1b, 3lb
|11
|Total
|36.5 Overs, 7 wkts
|145
- To Bat:
- W.B. Rankin,
- B.J. McCarthy
Fall of Wickets
- 34 Stirling 6.3ov
- 51 Balbirnie 9.1ov
- 62 Delany 14.3ov
- 68 O'Brien 16.1ov
- 80 Porterfield 20.2ov
- 88 Singh 22.5ov
- 142 Adair 35.2ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|6
|0
|25
|2
|4.17
|K.M.A. Paul
|6
|0
|30
|0
|5.00
|A.S. Joseph
|8.3
|0
|32
|3
|3.76
|Chase
|10
|0
|35
|1
|3.50
|H.R. Walsh
|6
|0
|19
|1
|3.17
Match Details
- Date
- 7th - 8th Jan 2020
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
Live Commentary
-
36.5
Alzarri Joseph to Andy McBrine. Short, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
36.4
Alzarri Joseph to Andy McBrine. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
36.3
Alzarri Joseph to Andy McBrine. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
36.2
Alzarri Joseph to Andy McBrine. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to second slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
36.1
Alzarri Joseph to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
35.6
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
35.5
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
35.4
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
35.3
Hayden Walsh to Andy McBrine. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
35.2
OUT! Stumped. Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, missed to wicketkeeper, by Hope. Perhaps the drinks break caused a loss of concentration for Adair. He charges down the wickets, gets beaten in the flight and Hope nicely takes the sharp bounce for dismissal number five
-
35.1
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
34.6
Alzarri Joseph to Mark Adair. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
34.5
Alzarri Joseph to Mark Adair. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, dropped catch by Pollard. The Windies thought they had their man, but Pollard can't quite hang on at mid-wicket
-
34.4
Alzarri Joseph to Lorcan Tucker. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
34.3
Alzarri Joseph to Mark Adair. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
34.2
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Mark Adair. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Adair has looked good ever since coming in and this boundary brings up the fifty partnership
-
34.1
Alzarri Joseph to Mark Adair. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
33.6
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase. Another fine ODI spell from Chase
-
33.5
Roston Chase to Mark Adair. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
33.4
Roston Chase to Mark Adair. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by King.
-
33.3
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
33.2
Roston Chase to Mark Adair. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
33.1
Roston Chase to Mark Adair. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
32.6
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
32.5
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
32.4
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
32.3
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
32.2
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to leg gully for 1 run, mis-fielded by Hope, shy attempt by Hope.
-
32.1
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
31.6
SIX! Roston Chase to Mark Adair. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. First use of the feet and it's a wonderful lofted drive for six by Adair. This partnership continues to do good things
-
31.5
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
31.4
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
31.3
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
31.2
Roston Chase to Mark Adair. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
31.1
Roston Chase to Mark Adair. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by King.
-
30.6
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
30.6
Wide Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
30.5
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
30.4
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
30.3
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
30.2
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
30.1
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
29.6
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
29.5
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
29.4
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
29.3
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
29.2
Roston Chase to Mark Adair. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
29.1
Roston Chase to Lorcan Tucker. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
28.6
Keemo Paul to Mark Adair. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pooran. Good partnership here for Ireland, steadied the ship, but also kept runs ticking over
-
28.5
Keemo Paul to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
28.4
Keemo Paul to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
28.3
Keemo Paul to Mark Adair. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
28.2
Keemo Paul to Mark Adair. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
28.1
Keemo Paul to Mark Adair. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
27.6
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
27.5
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
27.4
Hayden Walsh to Lorcan Tucker. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
27.3
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
27.2
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
27.1
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.