Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

16-1
Result
Badge

Ireland

147-9

No Result

W Indies vs Ireland

Ireland retain 1-0 lead over West Indies in T20I series after washout

Kieron Pollard's side must win Sunday's final T20I to draw the series

Ireland have maintained their 1-0 lead over the West Indies after the second match of their three-match Twenty20 series was washed out on Saturday.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Only 21 overs were played at Warner Park, Basseterre with Ireland posting 147-9 in their innings.

Gareth Delany led the way for the visitors with 44 while West Indies captain Kieron Pollard took 4-25.

v

After a revised target was set at 152 from 19 overs, the West Indies were only able to reach 16-1 through two overs before the match was called off.

The final game will be played in Basseterre on Sunday with Ireland eager to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered in the one-day series earlier this month.

Match Details

Date
18th - 19th Jan 2020
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Warner Park
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, P A Gustard
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
J Blades

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L.M.P. Simmons c Tector b Stirling 10
E. Lewis Not out 2
S.O. Hetmyer Not out 4
Extras 0
Total 2.1 Overs 16 - 1
Full Batting Card

ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Stirling 1 0 11 1
S. Singh 1 0 5 0
B.J. McCarthy 0.1 0 0 0
Full Bowling Card

