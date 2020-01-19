Cricket Match
W Indies
16-1
Ireland
147-9 (19.0 ov)
W Indies vs Ireland
|W Indies 1st
|16-1 (2.1 ov)
|Ireland 1st
|147-9 (19.0 ov)
|West Indies need 136 runs to win from 16.5 overs
W Indies 1st Innings16-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.M.P. Simmons
|c Tector b Stirling
|10
|5
|1
|1
|200.00
|E. Lewis
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|S.O. Hetmyer
|Not out
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|2.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|16
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Simmons 0.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Stirling
|1
|0
|11
|1
|11.00
|S. Singh
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|B.J. McCarthy
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ireland 1st Innings147-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.R. Stirling
|c Hetmyer b Cottrell
|17
|15
|2
|1
|113.33
|K.J. O'Brien
|c Hetmyer b Shepherd
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|A. Balbirnie (c)
|c Shepherd b Pollard
|36
|32
|4
|0
|112.50
|G.J. Delany
|c Pierre b Pollard
|44
|22
|1
|5
|200.00
|H.T. Tector
|run out (Pooran)
|31
|23
|0
|2
|134.78
|G.C. Wilson
|b Pollard
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|G.H. Dockrell
|c&b Pollard
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|S. Singh
|c Pooran b Cottrell
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|B.J. McCarthy
|run out (Pooran)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J. Little
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w, 3lb
|4
|Total
|19.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|147
- To Bat:
- C.A. Young
Fall of Wickets
- 6 O'Brien 1.4ov
- 23 Stirling 4.1ov
- 95 Delany 11.2ov
- 111 Balbirnie 13.2ov
- 125 Wilson 15.6ov
- 133 Dockrell 17.2ov
- 147 Singh 18.4ov
- 147 Tector 18.5ov
- 147 McCarthy 18.6ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|0
|10
|2
|2.50
|R. Shepherd
|4
|0
|38
|1
|9.50
|K. Pierre
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|H.R. Walsh
|2
|0
|32
|0
|16.00
|Bravo
|3
|0
|18
|0
|6.00
|Pollard
|4
|0
|25
|4
|6.25
Match Details
- Date
- 18th - 19th Jan 2020
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Warner Park
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, P A Gustard
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- J Blades
Live Commentary
-
2.1
Barry McCarthy to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stirling. Here comes the rain again. Utterly frustrating, that's the third time the players have been off the pitch tonight. Just as we looked like getting close to a resumption the rains have returned with some gusto and more play is starting to look unlikely.
-
1.6
Simi Singh to Evin Lewis. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, shy attempt by Tector. Hetmyer struggling with a direct hit.
-
1.5
Simi Singh to Evin Lewis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
1.4
Simi Singh to Evin Lewis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
1.3
Simi Singh to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
1.2
Simi Singh to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Tector.
-
1.1
Simi Singh to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Young.
-
0.6
Paul Stirling to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McCarthy.
-
0.5
OUT! Caught. Paul Stirling to Lendl Simmons. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Tector. That's an absolute freebie for Ireland. Simmons taking on every delivery picks out Tector in the deep.
-
0.4
FOUR! Paul Stirling to Lendl Simmons. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
0.3
Paul Stirling to Lendl Simmons. Quicker ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
-
0.2
SIX! Paul Stirling to Lendl Simmons. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Too short and pummeled away for six.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Paul Stirling to Lendl Simmons. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
-
18.6
OUT! Run Out. Sheldon Cottrell to Joshua Little. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump backing away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper, fielded by Pooran, by Cottrell. Three odd dismissals in three balls after the resumption. This one is especially curious as Little just leaves the delivery and then makes no attempt to run as McCarthy tries to get through for the bye. West Indies will have a DLS adjusted target of 152 to chase. Ireland were dominant at times in a fragmented innings but they were reeled in by the slower balls of Pollard and the excellence of Cottrell up front.
-
18.5
OUT! Run Out. Sheldon Cottrell to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, missed to wicketkeeper, direct hit by Pooran. Great work from Pooran with the direct hit as Tector tried to steal a bye.
-
18.4
OUT! Caught. Sheldon Cottrell to Simi Singh. Slower length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Pooran. Singh out on a double play. He's out run out at the bowler's end but Pollard was convinced he'd edged to the keeper first and reviewed it. He had and that means Tector is off strike.
-
18.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Harry Tector. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Simmons. We have another frustrating rain delay. With only nine balls left that could be the end of the Irish innings. Indeed, we are resuming but we have lost one over a side.
-
18.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Simi Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
18.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
17.6
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Slower length ball, to leg backing away working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
17.5
SIX! Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Slower ball short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Tector on the charge gets a big piece of that. A rare example of someone getting hold of Pollard tonight.
-
17.4
APPEAL! Kieron Pollard to Simi Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 3 runs, direct hit by Bravo, overthrow by Bravo, appeal made for Run Out. Great fielding with a direct hit that rebounds for two additional runs.
-
17.3
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
17.2
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Kieron Pollard to George Dockrell. Length ball, outside off stump backing away pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled back to bowler, by Pollard. Pollard is enjoying himself tonight, taking his best figures in T20I cricket and showcasing his fine variations. Dockrell totally outfoxed, pops the ball back to him.
-
17.1
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Half volley, down leg side backing away flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
16.6
Romario Shepherd to Harry Tector. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
16.5
Romario Shepherd to Harry Tector. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
16.4
Romario Shepherd to George Dockrell. Yorker, down leg side backing away driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
16.3
Romario Shepherd to Harry Tector. Full toss, down leg side backing away reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Rutherford.
-
16.2
Romario Shepherd to George Dockrell. Half volley, off stump backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
16.1
Romario Shepherd to Harry Tector. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
15.6
OUT! Bowled. Kieron Pollard to Gary Wilson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed to. Lovely slower ball beats Wilson all ends up.
-
15.5
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
15.4
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, shy attempt by Pooran.
-
15.3
Kieron Pollard to Gary Wilson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Lewis. Wilson nearly another victim of hitting into the wind. Lewis didn't get there urgently enough or manage to ever settle himself under it.
-
15.2
Kieron Pollard to Gary Wilson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
15.1
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
14.6
Dwayne Bravo to Harry Tector. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
14.5
Dwayne Bravo to Gary Wilson. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
14.4
Dwayne Bravo to Gary Wilson. Slower ball full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran. Magnificent dipping slower ball leaves Wilson groping blindly for the ball.
-
14.3
Dwayne Bravo to Harry Tector. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to cover for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
14.2
Dwayne Bravo to Gary Wilson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
14.1
Dwayne Bravo to Harry Tector. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
14.1
Wide Dwayne Bravo to Harry Tector. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
13.6
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Walsh, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
13.5
Kieron Pollard to Gary Wilson. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Simmons.
-
13.4
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Simmons.
-
13.3
Kieron Pollard to Harry Tector. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
13.2
OUT! Caught. Kieron Pollard to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by Shepherd. Shepherd makes up for his blunder in the previous over by taking a superb running effort on the cover fence.
-
13.1
Kieron Pollard to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
12.6
SIX! Romario Shepherd to Harry Tector. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
12.5
Romario Shepherd to Andrew Balbirnie. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
12.4
Romario Shepherd to Harry Tector. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
12.3
Romario Shepherd to Andrew Balbirnie. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Shepherd. Miscommunication and Shepherd's enthusisam has cost him another wicket. The ball was heading safely to Bravo and he's taken it out of his hands.
-
12.2
Romario Shepherd to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
12.1
Romario Shepherd to Andrew Balbirnie. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.