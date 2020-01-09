Cricket Match
W Indies
Ireland
128-3 (26.0 ov)
W Indies vs Ireland
|Ireland 1st
|128-3 (26.0 ov)
|Ireland are 128 for 3 with 24.0 overs left
Ireland 1st Innings128-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.R. Stirling
|Not out
|63
|77
|7
|1
|81.82
|G.J. Delany
|c Joseph b Cottrell
|14
|12
|1
|1
|116.67
|A. Balbirnie (c)
|b Joseph
|10
|11
|2
|0
|90.91
|W.T.S. Porterfield
|c Joseph b Pierre
|29
|46
|4
|0
|63.04
|K.J. O'Brien
|Not out
|9
|10
|1
|0
|90.00
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|26.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|128
Fall of Wickets
- 25 Delany 4.3ov
- 51 Balbirnie 8.1ov
- 110 Porterfield 22.6ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|6
|0
|34
|1
|5.67
|R. Shepherd
|5
|1
|15
|0
|3.00
|K. Pierre
|5.5
|0
|30
|1
|5.14
|A.S. Joseph
|5
|0
|20
|1
|4.00
|Pollard
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|H.R. Walsh
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th - 10th Jan 2020
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
Live Commentary
-
25.6
Hayden Walsh to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
25.5
Hayden Walsh to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
25.4
Hayden Walsh to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
25.3
FOUR! Hayden Walsh to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
25.2
Hayden Walsh to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
25.1
Hayden Walsh to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
24.6
FOUR! Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
24.5
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
24.4
Khary Pierre to Kevin O'Brien. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
24.3
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
24.2
Khary Pierre to Kevin O'Brien. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
24.1
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
23.6
Hayden Walsh to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
23.5
Hayden Walsh to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
23.4
Hayden Walsh to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
23.3
Hayden Walsh to Kevin O'Brien. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
23.2
Hayden Walsh to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
23.1
APPEAL! Hayden Walsh to Paul Stirling. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope, appeal made for L.B.W. Review from West Indies for LBW, ball-tracker shows the ball hit Stirling outside off, so West Indies lose a review.
-
22.6
OUT! Caught. Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Joseph. Wicket! Porterfield out, he chips one to mid-off who takes the simple catch, he was looking to go over mid-off but mis-times the ball and hits it straight to him, very soft dismissal.
-
22.5
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
22.4
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
22.3
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
22.2
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 3 runs, run save by Pooran, fielded by Pooran.
-
22.1
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
21.6
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
21.5
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
21.4
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
21.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer. Fifty for Stirling, top knock from the opener, played really well with only a couple of loose shots, still lots of work for these two to do.
-
21.2
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
21.1
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
20.6
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
20.5
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
20.4
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
20.3
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
20.2
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
20.1
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
19.6
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by King.
-
19.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
19.4
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
19.3
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by King.
-
19.2
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
19.1
Sheldon Cottrell to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by King.
-
18.6
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
18.5
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
18.4
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
18.3
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
18.2
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
18.1
FOUR! Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Full toss and swept away for four by Stirling, good partnership for Ireland this one, both players want to get this run rate up.
-
17.6
Alzarri Joseph to William Porterfield. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
17.5
Alzarri Joseph to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by King.
-
17.5
Wide Alzarri Joseph to William Porterfield. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
17.4
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to William Porterfield. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Four more, the third boundary this over, Porterfield with a front foot pull infront of square.
-
17.3
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to William Porterfield. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Driven away for four this time, Joseph missing his length this time, pressure on the bowler now.
-
17.2
Alzarri Joseph to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
17.1
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Straight after drinks Ireland get a boundary, Porterfield with a drive which goes through slips for four, slice of luck for the former Ireland captain.
-
16.6
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
16.5
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
16.4
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Shepherd.
-
16.3
Khary Pierre to William Porterfield. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
16.2
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
16.1
Khary Pierre to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pierre.