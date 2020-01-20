Cricket Match
W Indies
Ireland
129-9 (17.5 ov)
W Indies vs Ireland
|Ireland 1st
|129-9 (17.5 ov)
|Ireland are 129 for 9 with 2.1 overs left
Ireland 1st Innings129-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.R. Stirling
|lbw Bravo
|11
|7
|0
|1
|157.14
|K.J. O'Brien
|c Hetmyer b Pollard
|36
|18
|6
|1
|200.00
|A. Balbirnie (c)
|run out (Rutherford)
|28
|23
|3
|0
|121.74
|G.J. Delany
|c Pooran b Pollard
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|H.T. Tector
|c Pooran b Pollard
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|G.C. Wilson
|c Simmons b Shepherd
|7
|8
|1
|0
|87.50
|M.R. Adair
|run out (Cottrell)
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|S. Singh
|c Cottrell b Rutherford
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.50
|B.J. McCarthy
|Not out
|11
|10
|0
|0
|110.00
|C.A. Young
|c Simmons b Bravo
|8
|11
|1
|0
|72.73
|J. Little
|Not out
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2w, 5lb
|7
|Total
|17.5 Overs, 9 wkts
|129
Fall of Wickets
- 50 O'Brien 3.4ov
- 55 Stirling 4.5ov
- 74 Delany 7.2ov
- 76 Tector 7.5ov
- 93 Wilson 10.2ov
- 94 Balbirnie 10.3ov
- 107 Adair 13.1ov
- 108 Singh 13.3ov
- 125 Young 16.4ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|3
|0
|30
|0
|10.00
|R. Shepherd
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|Pollard
|4
|0
|17
|3
|4.25
|Bravo
|3
|0
|19
|2
|6.33
|H.R. Walsh
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|S.E. Rutherford
|2.4
|0
|14
|1
|5.25
Match Details
- Date
- 19th - 20th Jan 2020
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Warner Park
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, P A Gustard
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- J Blades
Live Commentary
-
17.5
Sherfane Rutherford to Joshua Little. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
17.4
Sherfane Rutherford to Barry McCarthy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
17.3
Sherfane Rutherford to Joshua Little. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
17.2
Sherfane Rutherford to Joshua Little. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rutherford.
-
17.1
Sherfane Rutherford to Joshua Little. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
16.6
Dwayne Bravo to Joshua Little. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
16.5
Dwayne Bravo to Joshua Little. Full toss, middle stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
16.4
OUT! Caught. Dwayne Bravo to Craig Young. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Simmons. Another slower ball from a real master of the genre and it's far too good for Young who looks suspiciously and pokes to backward point.
-
16.3
Dwayne Bravo to Barry McCarthy. Full toss, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
16.2
Dwayne Bravo to Craig Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
16.1
Dwayne Bravo to Barry McCarthy. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
15.6
FOUR! Sherfane Rutherford to Craig Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Long awaited boundary. Young getting pace on the ball and some width to play with.
-
15.5
Sherfane Rutherford to Barry McCarthy. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
15.4
Sherfane Rutherford to Craig Young. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
15.3
Sherfane Rutherford to Craig Young. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rutherford.
-
15.2
Sherfane Rutherford to Craig Young. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
15.1
Sherfane Rutherford to Barry McCarthy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
14.6
Romario Shepherd to Craig Young. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
14.5
Romario Shepherd to Craig Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
14.4
Romario Shepherd to Craig Young. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
14.3
Romario Shepherd to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
14.2
Romario Shepherd to Craig Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Bravo.
-
14.1
Romario Shepherd to Barry McCarthy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
13.6
Sherfane Rutherford to Barry McCarthy. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
13.5
Sherfane Rutherford to Barry McCarthy. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
13.4
Sherfane Rutherford to Craig Young. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
13.3
OUT! Caught. Sherfane Rutherford to Simi Singh. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, by Cottrell. This is going from bad to worse. Singh gets in a real tangle with some extra bounce.
-
13.2
Sherfane Rutherford to Barry McCarthy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
13.1
OUT! Run Out. Sherfane Rutherford to Simi Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg, direct hit by Cottrell. Lazy running from Adair but nobody thought on the pitch it was out. Eventually Pollard persauded the umpire to look upstairs and that proved he was short of his ground.
-
12.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Simi Singh. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
12.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Mark Adair. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
12.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Simi Singh. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
12.4
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Simi Singh. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
12.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Simi Singh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
12.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Mark Adair. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
12.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Mark Adair. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
11.6
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
11.5
Hayden Walsh to Simi Singh. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
11.4
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
11.3
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
11.2
Hayden Walsh to Mark Adair. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Shepherd.
-
11.1
Hayden Walsh to Simi Singh. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
10.6
Romario Shepherd to Mark Adair. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
10.5
Romario Shepherd to Mark Adair. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
10.5
Wide Romario Shepherd to Mark Adair. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran. Simmons took some pace off the ball and Balbirnie thought he could sneak two. Rutherford followed in from third man and fired a perfect throw in.
-
10.4
Romario Shepherd to Simi Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
10.3
OUT! Run Out. Romario Shepherd to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to third man for 1 run, direct hit by Rutherford.
-
10.2
OUT! Caught. Romario Shepherd to Gary Wilson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Simmons. Odd looking dismissal. Down on one knee wanting to flip the ball over fine leg. It was too wide of off stump and Wilson in a tremendous muddle pops the ball up into the off side.
-
10.1
Romario Shepherd to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Simmons.
-
9.6
Kieron Pollard to Andrew Balbirnie. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer. Halfway. With the captain's magnificent spell of 3-17, West Indies have pulled this back nicely.
-
9.5
Kieron Pollard to Andrew Balbirnie. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rutherford.
-
9.4
Kieron Pollard to Andrew Balbirnie. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, shy attempt by Lewis. Good work from Lewis in the deep. Balbirnie was gone by a distance.
-
9.3
Kieron Pollard to Gary Wilson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
9.2
Kieron Pollard to Gary Wilson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
9.1
Kieron Pollard to Gary Wilson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
8.6
FOUR! Dwayne Bravo to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Pace on this time and Balbirnie expertly guides the ball away. A lot rests on his shoulders now.
-
8.5
Dwayne Bravo to Gary Wilson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
8.4
Dwayne Bravo to Andrew Balbirnie. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
8.3
Dwayne Bravo to Gary Wilson. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Walsh.
-
8.2
FOUR! Dwayne Bravo to Gary Wilson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
8.1
Dwayne Bravo to Andrew Balbirnie. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Powell.