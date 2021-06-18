Cricket Match
W Indies
S Africa
103-3 (41.3 ov)
W Indies vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|103-3 (41.3 ov)
|South Africa are 103 for 3
S Africa 1st Innings103-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D. Elgar (c)
|Not out
|41
|123
|4
|0
|33.33
|A.K. Markram
|c Chase b Gabriel
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.D. Petersen
|c Holder b Seales
|7
|25
|0
|0
|28.00
|H.E. van der Dussen
|b Roach
|4
|25
|0
|0
|16.00
|K. Verreynne
|Not out
|22
|73
|2
|0
|30.14
|Extras
|12w, 9b, 8lb
|29
|Total
|41.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|103
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Markram 1.3ov
- 26 Petersen 10.1ov
- 37 van der Dussen 17.3ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|10
|5
|13
|1
|1.30
|Gabriel
|8
|3
|28
|1
|3.50
|J.N. Seales
|8
|2
|15
|1
|1.88
|Holder
|10
|5
|13
|0
|1.30
|Chase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.R. Mayers
|4
|0
|13
|0
|3.25
Match Details
- Date
- 18th - 22nd Jun 2021
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
-
41.3
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
41.2
Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
41.1
Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs.
-
40.6
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
40.5
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
40.4
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Seales.
-
40.3
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
40.2
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.
-
40.1
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
39.6
Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
39.5
Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Chase.
-
39.4
Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
39.3
Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
39.2
Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
39.1
Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump moves in front shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
38.6
FOUR! Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Elegant stroke! Verreynne drives it to the ropes for a boundary.
-
38.5
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
38.4
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
38.3
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
38.2
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
38.1
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
37.6
Jason Holder to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
37.5
Jason Holder to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
37.4
Jason Holder to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
37.3
Jason Holder to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
37.2
Jason Holder to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
37.1
Jason Holder to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
36.6
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
36.5
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
36.4
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
36.3
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
36.2
Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.
-
36.1
APPEAL! Kyle Mayers to Kyle Verreynne. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
35.6
Jason Holder to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Brathwaite, fielded by Hope.
-
35.5
Jason Holder to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
35.4
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Seales.
-
35.3
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
35.2
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
35.1
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
34.6
Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
34.5
Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
34.4
Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
34.4
Wide Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar. Seaming away length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Da Silva.
-
34.3
Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Seales.
-
34.2
Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
34.1
Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
33.6
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
33.5
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
33.4
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
33.3
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
33.2
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
33.1
Jason Holder to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
32.6
Jayden Seales to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
32.5
Jayden Seales to Kyle Verreynne. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
32.4
Jayden Seales to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
32.3
Jayden Seales to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
32.2
Jayden Seales to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
32.1
Jayden Seales to Kyle Verreynne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.