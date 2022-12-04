Cricket Match
West Indies
England
10-0 (1.4 ov)
West Indies vs England
|England 1st
|4-0 (0.5 ov)
|England Women are 10 for 0 with 48.2 overs left
England 1st Innings4-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|A.R. Capsey
|Not out
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|1w
|1
|Total
|0.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|4
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C.A. Henry
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|C.S. Fraser
|0.2
|0
|3
|0
|9.00
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 5th Dec 2022
- Toss
- West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- L A Reifer, J Williams
Live Commentary
-
1.4
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Alice Capsey. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 3 runs.
-
1.3
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Alice Capsey. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
1.3
Wide Cherry-Ann Fraser to Alice Capsey. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
1.2
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
1.1
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Wide Cherry-Ann Fraser to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
0.6
Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
0.5
Chinelle Henry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
0.4
Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Campbelle.
-
0.3
Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
0.3
Wide Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
0.2
Chinelle Henry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to silly point for 1 run.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Chinelle Henry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Knight.