Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

 

In Play
Badge

England

10-0  (1.4 ov)

England Women are 10 for 0 with 48.2 overs left

West Indies vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 4-0 (0.5 ov)
England 1st Innings4-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont Not out 3 5 0 0 60.00
A.R. Capsey Not out 4 5 0 0 80.00
Extras 1w 1
Total 0.5 Overs, 0 wkts 4
To Bat: 
S.I.R. Dunkley,
N.R. Sciver,
H.C. Knight,
D.N. Wyatt,
A.E. Jones,
S. Ecclestone,
C.E. Dean,
K.L. Cross,
L.K. Bell

West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
C.A. Henry 1 0 4 0 4.00
C.S. Fraser 0.2 0 3 0 9.00

Match Details

Date
4th - 5th Dec 2022
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
L A Reifer, J Williams

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 4, 2022 6:08pm

  •  

    1.4

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Alice Capsey. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 3 runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Alice Capsey. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Wide Cherry-Ann Fraser to Alice Capsey. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    1.2

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    1.1

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Wide Cherry-Ann Fraser to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    0.6

    Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Chinelle Henry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    0.4

    Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Campbelle.

  •  

    0.3

    Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Wide Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    0.2

    Chinelle Henry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to silly point for 1 run.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Chinelle Henry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Knight.

Full Commentary