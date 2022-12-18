Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

82

Result
Badge

England

131-8

England Women win by 49 runs.

West Indies vs England

SUMMARY
West Indies 1st 82All out (16.0 ov)
England 1st 131-8 (20.0 ov)
England Women win by 49 runs.

West Indies 1st Innings82 All out

west indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.K. Matthews (c) b Glenn 23 18 3 0 127.78
A.A. Alleyne lbw Bell 0 2 0 0 0.00
R.S. Williams b Bell 0 2 0 0 0.00
S.A. Campbelle c Bouchier b Dean 17 17 3 0 100.00
D. Joseph b Ecclestone 1 7 0 0 14.29
T. Holder b Dean 7 7 1 0 100.00
A.S.S. Fletcher Not out 14 18 2 0 77.78
C.S. Fraser c Bouchier b Ecclestone 3 10 0 0 30.00
S.S. Grimmond b Bell 9 14 1 0 64.29
K.C. Schultz b Bell 0 1 0 0 0.00
S. Gajnabi absent hurt 0 0 0 0
Extras 4w, 4lb 8
Total All Out, 16.0 Overs 82

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Alleyne 0.4ov
  2. 1 Williams 0.6ov
  3. 42 Campbelle 5.3ov
  4. 44 Joseph 7.2ov
  5. 46 Matthews 8.2ov
  6. 52 Holder 9.2ov
  7. 66 Fraser 12.3ov
  8. 82 Grimmond 15.5ov
  9. 82 Schultz 15.6ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
L.K. Bell 3 0 12 4 4.00
Brunt 2 0 8 0 4.00
S. Ecclestone 3 0 13 2 4.33
N.R. Sciver 1 0 13 0 13.00
C.E. Dean 3 0 16 2 5.33
S. Glenn 4 0 16 1 4.00

England 1st Innings131-8

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Winfield-Hill c Schultz b Matthews 1 6 0 0 16.67
S.I.R. Dunkley c Matthews b Fraser 35 32 4 1 109.38
N.R. Sciver c Gajnabi b Grimmond 15 13 3 0 115.38
A.E. Jones c Alleyne b Grimmond 21 15 4 0 140.00
M.E. Bouchier c Gajnabi b Fraser 0 2 0 0 0.00
H.C. Knight (c) c Williams b Fraser 0 1 0 0 0.00
S. Ecclestone c&b Grimmond 5 13 0 0 38.46
K.H. Brunt Not out 24 20 1 0 120.00
C.E. Dean run out (Matthews) 20 18 2 0 111.11
Extras 4w, 5b, 1lb 10
Total 20.0 Overs, 8 wkts 131
S. Glenn,
L.K. Bell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 15 Winfield-Hill 2.5ov
  2. 42 Sciver 6.2ov
  3. 73 Dunkley 10.2ov
  4. 73 Bouchier 10.4ov
  5. 73 Knight 10.5ov
  6. 82 Jones 13.2ov
  7. 86 Ecclestone 13.6ov
  8. 131 Dean 19.6ov
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
H.K. Matthews 4 0 22 1 5.50
A.A. Alleyne 3 0 26 0 8.67
Fletcher 4 0 15 0 3.75
S.S. Grimmond 4 0 33 3 8.25
K. Schultz 1 0 9 0 9.00
C.S. Fraser 4 0 20 3 5.00

Match Details

Date
18th - 19th Dec 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
N Duguid, J Williams