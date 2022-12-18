Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
West Indies
82
Result
England
131-8
England Women win by 49 runs.
West Indies vs England
|West Indies 1st
|82All out (16.0 ov)
|England 1st
|131-8 (20.0 ov)
|England Women win by 49 runs.
West Indies 1st Innings82 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.K. Matthews (c)
|b Glenn
|23
|18
|3
|0
|127.78
|A.A. Alleyne
|lbw Bell
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.S. Williams
|b Bell
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.A. Campbelle
|c Bouchier b Dean
|17
|17
|3
|0
|100.00
|D. Joseph
|b Ecclestone
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|T. Holder
|b Dean
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|A.S.S. Fletcher
|Not out
|14
|18
|2
|0
|77.78
|C.S. Fraser
|c Bouchier b Ecclestone
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30.00
|S.S. Grimmond
|b Bell
|9
|14
|1
|0
|64.29
|K.C. Schultz
|b Bell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Gajnabi
|absent hurt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|4w, 4lb
|8
|Total
|All Out, 16.0 Overs
|82
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Alleyne 0.4ov
- 1 Williams 0.6ov
- 42 Campbelle 5.3ov
- 44 Joseph 7.2ov
- 46 Matthews 8.2ov
- 52 Holder 9.2ov
- 66 Fraser 12.3ov
- 82 Grimmond 15.5ov
- 82 Schultz 15.6ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L.K. Bell
|3
|0
|12
|4
|4.00
|Brunt
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4.00
|S. Ecclestone
|3
|0
|13
|2
|4.33
|N.R. Sciver
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
|C.E. Dean
|3
|0
|16
|2
|5.33
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4.00
England 1st Innings131-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|c Schultz b Matthews
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Matthews b Fraser
|35
|32
|4
|1
|109.38
|N.R. Sciver
|c Gajnabi b Grimmond
|15
|13
|3
|0
|115.38
|A.E. Jones
|c Alleyne b Grimmond
|21
|15
|4
|0
|140.00
|M.E. Bouchier
|c Gajnabi b Fraser
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Williams b Fraser
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Ecclestone
|c&b Grimmond
|5
|13
|0
|0
|38.46
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|24
|20
|1
|0
|120.00
|C.E. Dean
|run out (Matthews)
|20
|18
|2
|0
|111.11
|Extras
|4w, 5b, 1lb
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|131
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Winfield-Hill 2.5ov
- 42 Sciver 6.2ov
- 73 Dunkley 10.2ov
- 73 Bouchier 10.4ov
- 73 Knight 10.5ov
- 82 Jones 13.2ov
- 86 Ecclestone 13.6ov
- 131 Dean 19.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|H.K. Matthews
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.50
|A.A. Alleyne
|3
|0
|26
|0
|8.67
|Fletcher
|4
|0
|15
|0
|3.75
|S.S. Grimmond
|4
|0
|33
|3
|8.25
|K. Schultz
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|C.S. Fraser
|4
|0
|20
|3
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 18th - 19th Dec 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- N Duguid, J Williams