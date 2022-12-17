Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

 

In Play
Badge

England

147-4  (18.4 ov)

West Indies vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 147-4 (18.4 ov)
England 1st Innings147-4

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Winfield-Hill b Fletcher 24 28 4 0 85.71
S.I.R. Dunkley run out (Campbelle) 44 31 6 0 141.94
N.R. Sciver c Gajnabi b Alleyne 13 10 2 0 130.00
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 43 26 5 1 165.38
A.E. Jones c Matthews b Grimmond 4 3 1 0 133.33
A.N. Davidson-Richards Not out 10 15 0 0 66.67
Extras 1nb, 7w, 1b, 9
Total 18.4 Overs, 4 wkts 147
To Bat: 
M.E. Bouchier,
S. Ecclestone,
C.E. Dean,
S. Glenn,
F.R. Davies

Fall of Wickets

  1. 60 Winfield-Hill 7.3ov
  2. 79 Sciver 10.4ov
  3. 102 Dunkley 13.2ov
  4. 107 Jones 13.6ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
H.K. Matthews 3 0 16 0 5.33
C.S. Fraser 2 0 30 0 15.00
K. Ramharack 4 0 38 0 9.50
S.S. Grimmond 2.1 0 14 1 6.46
Fletcher 4 0 28 1 7.00
A.A. Alleyne 2 0 12 1 6.00

Match Details

Date
17th - 18th Dec 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
N Duguid, P A Gustard
TV Umpire
L A Reifer

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 17, 2022 11:15pm

  •  

    18.4

    Hayley Matthews to Alice Davidson-Richards. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    18.3

    Hayley Matthews to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    18.2

    Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    18.1

    Hayley Matthews to Alice Davidson-Richards. Back of a length, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    17.6

    Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    17.5

    Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    17.4

    Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, pulling, Played in the air under control to mid on for 2 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Sheneta Grimmond to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    17.2

    Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    17.1

    Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    16.6

    SIX! Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    16.4

    Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    16.3

    Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    16.2

    Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    15.6

    FOUR! Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Half volley, reverse sweeping, Played past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Short, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.3

    Afy Fletcher to Alice Davidson-Richards. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    15.2

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    15.1

    FREE HIT. Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.1

    FREE HIT. Wide Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    15.1

    FOUR! Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Full toss, pulling, Played to fine leg and it was a no ball.

  •  

    14.6

    Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.5

    Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    14.4

    Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    14.2

    Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    14.1

    FOUR! Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Half volley, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  • 13.6

    OUT! Caught. Sheneta Grimmond to Amy Jones. Short, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Matthews.

  •  

    13.5

    FOUR! Sheneta Grimmond to Amy Jones. Back of a length, pulling, Played past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Sheneta Grimmond to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Sheneta Grimmond to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 13.2

    OUT! Run Out. Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to fourth slip, fielded by Campbelle.

  •  

    13.1

    Sheneta Grimmond to Heather Knight. Short, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    12.6

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    12.5

    FOUR! Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Short, pulling, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Half volley, Scoop, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Short, pulling, missed for 1 run, mis-fielded by Knight.

  •  

    12.2

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Wide Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, Leave, to fine leg for 5 runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    11.5

    Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.1

    Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to point for no runs, run save by Matthews.

  •  

    10.5

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  • 10.4

    OUT! Caught. Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Gajnabi.

  •  

    10.3

    FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.2

    FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Scoop, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, pushing, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    9.6

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, driving, Played to long on for 2 runs, run save by Fraser.

  •  

    9.4

    Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Short, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.3

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    8.6

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    8.5

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    8.4

    APPEAL! Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    8.3

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, sweeping, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.1

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

