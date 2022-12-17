Cricket Match
West Indies
England
147-4 (18.4 ov)
West Indies vs England
|England 1st
|147-4 (18.4 ov)
|England Women are 147 for 4 with 1.2 overs left
England 1st Innings147-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|b Fletcher
|24
|28
|4
|0
|85.71
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|run out (Campbelle)
|44
|31
|6
|0
|141.94
|N.R. Sciver
|c Gajnabi b Alleyne
|13
|10
|2
|0
|130.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|43
|26
|5
|1
|165.38
|A.E. Jones
|c Matthews b Grimmond
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|A.N. Davidson-Richards
|Not out
|10
|15
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 1b,
|9
|Total
|18.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|147
Fall of Wickets
- 60 Winfield-Hill 7.3ov
- 79 Sciver 10.4ov
- 102 Dunkley 13.2ov
- 107 Jones 13.6ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|H.K. Matthews
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
|C.S. Fraser
|2
|0
|30
|0
|15.00
|K. Ramharack
|4
|0
|38
|0
|9.50
|S.S. Grimmond
|2.1
|0
|14
|1
|6.46
|Fletcher
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|A.A. Alleyne
|2
|0
|12
|1
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 17th - 18th Dec 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- N Duguid, P A Gustard
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
-
18.4
Hayley Matthews to Alice Davidson-Richards. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
18.3
Hayley Matthews to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
18.2
Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
18.1
Hayley Matthews to Alice Davidson-Richards. Back of a length, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
17.6
Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run.
-
17.5
Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
17.4
Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, pulling, Played in the air under control to mid on for 2 runs.
-
17.3
Sheneta Grimmond to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long off for 1 run.
-
17.2
Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
17.1
Sheneta Grimmond to Alice Davidson-Richards. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
16.6
SIX! Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
16.5
Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
16.4
Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
16.3
Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
16.2
Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
16.1
Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
15.6
FOUR! Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Half volley, reverse sweeping, Played past third man for 4 runs.
-
15.5
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
15.4
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Short, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
15.3
Afy Fletcher to Alice Davidson-Richards. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
15.2
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
15.1
FREE HIT. Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
15.1
FREE HIT. Wide Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
15.1
FOUR! Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Full toss, pulling, Played to fine leg and it was a no ball.
-
14.6
Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.5
Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
14.4
Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
14.3
Karishma Ramharack to Alice Davidson-Richards. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
14.2
Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
14.1
FOUR! Karishma Ramharack to Heather Knight. Half volley, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
13.6
OUT! Caught. Sheneta Grimmond to Amy Jones. Short, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Matthews.
-
13.5
FOUR! Sheneta Grimmond to Amy Jones. Back of a length, pulling, Played past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
13.4
Sheneta Grimmond to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
13.3
Sheneta Grimmond to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
13.2
OUT! Run Out. Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to fourth slip, fielded by Campbelle.
-
13.1
Sheneta Grimmond to Heather Knight. Short, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
12.6
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
12.5
FOUR! Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Short, pulling, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
12.4
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Half volley, Scoop, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
12.3
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Short, pulling, missed for 1 run, mis-fielded by Knight.
-
12.2
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs.
-
12.1
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
12.1
Wide Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, Leave, to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
11.6
Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
11.5
Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to third man for 2 runs.
-
11.4
Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
11.3
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.1
Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.6
Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to point for no runs, run save by Matthews.
-
10.5
Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.4
OUT! Caught. Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Gajnabi.
-
10.3
FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
10.2
FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Scoop, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
10.1
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, pushing, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
9.6
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
9.5
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, driving, Played to long on for 2 runs, run save by Fraser.
-
9.4
Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Short, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
9.3
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
9.2
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
9.1
Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
8.6
Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
8.5
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
8.4
APPEAL! Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
8.3
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, sweeping, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
8.2
Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
8.1
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.