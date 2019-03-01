Windies vs England

England will be looking to secure a 10th bilateral ODI series win in a row when they face Windies in St Lucia on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Jos Buttler's stunning 150 from 77 balls and Adil Rashid's four wickets in five balls lifted England to a 29-run victory in Grenada on Wednesday - a game featuring an ODI-record 46 sixes - putting Eoin Morgan's men 2-1 up in the series with one match to play.

England's last series defeat came in India in January 2017 - since then they have beaten Windies and Australia twice, as well India, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Ireland in multi-match series.

Jason Roy will hope to return in St Lucia after missing the Grenada run-fest with a hamstring strain, while Joe Denly and David Willey are eyeing their first appearances of the series.

England thumped 24 sixes in the fourth ODI - the most by a team in a one-day international - before Windies replied with 22, Chris Gayle striking 14 maximums for the hosts as he racked up 162 from 97 deliveries.

3:45 Chris Gayle says he is looking to make his final ODI series at home special after hitting his second ton in three games.

"I think this is one of the most entertaining games I've ever played in. It was fantastic," said Gayle, after scoring his second hundred of the series and the 25th in his ODI career.

Windies looked favourites with three overs to go - Jason Holder's side needed 32 from 18 deliveries to win with Carlos Brathwaite (50) and Ashley Nurse (43) at the crease.

However, Morgan's call to bring back Rashid paid dividends as the spinner removed both batsmen and then Devendra Bishoo and Oshane Thomas as Windies tumbled from 389-6 to 389 all out.

1:00 Adil Rashid wraps up Windies' innings with four wickets in one over to seal the victory for England.

Rashid had been blasted for 83 runs from his first nine overs but returned to pick up his second five-for in ODIs - his first having come against Ireland in Bristol in May 2017.

"He's brilliant, it's one thing making the decision to bring someone on but to come on, be so calm and produce under pressure is a really brilliant skill," Morgan said of Rashid.

"He was always going to bowl one of the last three but the previous overs had gone for a few and it forced my hand to bring him on. When they're coming hard you want your best bowlers bowling.

"To finish the game in that over is really incredible. For Adil to come back like that shows a huge amount of character."

Watch the fifth ODI between Windies and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm on Saturday. You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.