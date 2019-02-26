Windies vs England

Ben Stokes is set to return to the England side for the fourth ODI against Windies in Grenada on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm.

Stokes was left out of Monday's washed-out third game at the same venue as a precautionary measure after rolling his ankle in training, Alex Hales coming into the side in his place.

But Trevor Bayliss, speaking on Monday evening, said he would be "surprised" if the all-rounder missed out again as England look to move 2-1 up in the series with one match to play.

"He could have batted and fielded [in the third ODI] but he said he could feel his ankle a little bit warming up to bowl," England head coach Bayliss said of Stokes.

"He was probably not as confident as I've seen him before when we asked him if he was right to play. Straight away it was an easy decision and a learning process for him about how he can look after his body a little better.

"We took a conservative approach and decided not to chance making it worse. But I'd be surprised if he's not right for the next game."

1:19 Trevor Bayliss expects Stokes to play in Grenada on Wednesday

Windies are poised to recall hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell, who has returned to the squad for the final two matches of the series - Carlos Brathwaite could be the man to make way.

Windies coach Richard Pybus is confident his side's 26-run victory in the third ODI in Barbados - in which left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell took five wickets and Shimron Hetmyer scored 104 not out - will not be a one-off.

"I know the right West Indies combination with a fully-focused side can beat anyone on their day," said Pybus. "With the group of guys we have, we feel confident we can take down anyone."

"They have been playing some decent cricket over the last 18 months. With the size of their batters and the way some of them hit the ball, there can be a chance of winning the World Cup." Trevor Bayliss on Windies

Veteran opener Chris Gayle struck 135 in the opening ODI and 50 in the second after starting his innings slowly - but Pybus reckons the "scary" left-hander could soon tee off from ball one.

"He's just class really," Pybus said of Gayle. "It's always great having guys in your side who are a bit scary for the opposition, who know full well what they can deliver.

"In those first two games, Chris was getting a feel for a spongy wicket batting first. But, as we have all seen in T20, he can attack that first powerplay brutally."

England (probable): J Roy, J Bairstow, J Root, E Morgan (c), B Stokes, J Buttler (wkt), M Ali, C Woakes, A Rashid, L Plunkett, M Wood

Windies (possible): J Campbell, C Gayle, S Hope (wkt), D Bravo, S Hetmyer, A Russell, J Holder (c), A Nurse, S Cottrell, O Thomas, D Bishoo

