Windies vs England

England will look to end their tour of the West Indies with a 3-0 series whitewash of their hosts with victory in the third and final T20I in St Kitts on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat in the Test series, and only sharing the spoils 2-2 in the ODIs, England have been emphatic so far in the shortest format, following up a four-wicket win in the series opener with a staggering 137-run triumph on Friday night.

The Windies were bowled out for just 45 in 11.5 overs - the second-lowest ever international T20 score - with Chris Jordan taking 4-6 in a blistering two-over spell.

3:35 The pick of the action from the second T20 between Windies and England from St Kitts

"When days like today come off, every ounce of sweat is worth it," Jordan said after Friday's win. "I'm working so hard at my game every day, I'd like to think I've improved.

"I'm training well, my body's in good order and one of the things I identified is that as long as I'm fit, anything can happen on the cricket field.

"You try to add a few skills along the way, put yourself in situations where you gain a bit of confidence and keep trying to string together the good days. It's all worth it when you have days like this.

3:22 Chris Jordan was delighted after his four wickets in two overs helped England skittle Windies for 45 in the second T20I

"I can't believe it, honestly, especially for a T20 game on such a small ground and against a side where the big hitters just keep on coming.

"The bowling unit was up to the task but the communication was important too, batsmen relating to us what they thought were the hardest balls to face on that pitch."

Another eye-catching performance from Jordan in Sunday's series closer would throw his name even more into the conversation for a potential place in England's World Cup squad this summer.

It's an opportunity that had appeared to be passing him by, with Jordan having last played an ODI in September 2016, but he has not given up on going to the tournament alongside his close friend and Sussex team-mate Jofra Archer, who is being greatly tipped for a late inclusion once he officially qualifies to play for England next week.

"It would be a dream for sure, 100 per cent," Jordan added. "I spend a lot of time with him [Archer] and we do a lot of work together. If he makes it, if I make it, whoever makes it, hopefully we can go all the way and win that trophy."

Watch the third and final T20I between Windies and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Sunday.