Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Yorks

51-1 (4.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

Lancashire

 

Yorkshire Vikings are 51 for 1 with 15.3 overs left

Yorks vs Lancashire

SUMMARY
Yorks 1st 51-1 (4.3 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings are 51 for 1 with 15.3 overs left

Yorks 1st Innings51-1

yorks Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A. Lyth c Hartley b Wood 7 4 0 1 175.00
D.J. Malan Not out 20 12 2 1 166.67
T. Kohler-Cadmore Not out 24 11 4 0 218.18
Extras 0
Total 4.3 Overs, 1 wkts 51
To Bat: 
H.C. Brook,
S. Khan,
M.J. Waite,
W.A.R. Fraine,
J.A. Thompson,
M.L. Revis,
D.C. Drakes,
D.M. Bess

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Lyth 0.5ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Lancashire Bowling
O M R W Econ
L. Wood 2 0 17 1 8.50
R.J. Gleeson 1.5 0 24 0 13.09

Match Details

Date
16th Jul 2022
Toss
Yorkshire Vikings won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
D J Millns, N A Mallender
TV Umpire
P K Baldwin
Match Referee
D A Cosker
Reserve Umpire
G D Lloyd

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 16, 2022 11:21am

  •  

    4.3

    SIX! Danny Lamb to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Danny Lamb to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Danny Lamb to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.6

    FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Luke Wood to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.5

    Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, Steer, Played past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Croft.

  •  

    2.2

    Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Luke Wood to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.6

    FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    1.4

    Richard Gleeson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Vilas.

  •  

    1.3

    Richard Gleeson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    1.2

    Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Vilas.

  •  

    1.1

    Richard Gleeson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    0.6

    Luke Wood to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  • 0.5

    OUT! Caught. Luke Wood to Adam Lyth. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point, caught by Hartley.

  •  

    0.4

    SIX! Luke Wood to Adam Lyth. Back of a length, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    0.2

    Luke Wood to Adam Lyth. Length ball, Steer, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Luke Wood to Adam Lyth. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

Full Commentary