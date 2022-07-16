Cricket Match
Yorks
51-1 (4.3 ov)
Lancashire
Yorks vs Lancashire
|Yorks 1st
|51-1 (4.3 ov)
|Yorkshire Vikings are 51 for 1 with 15.3 overs left
Yorks 1st Innings51-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A. Lyth
|c Hartley b Wood
|7
|4
|0
|1
|175.00
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|20
|12
|2
|1
|166.67
|T. Kohler-Cadmore
|Not out
|24
|11
|4
|0
|218.18
|Extras
|0
|Total
|4.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|51
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Lyth 0.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L. Wood
|2
|0
|17
|1
|8.50
|R.J. Gleeson
|1.5
|0
|24
|0
|13.09
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Jul 2022
- Toss
- Yorkshire Vikings won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- D J Millns, N A Mallender
- TV Umpire
- P K Baldwin
- Match Referee
- D A Cosker
- Reserve Umpire
- G D Lloyd
Live Commentary
-
4.3
SIX! Danny Lamb to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs.
-
4.2
Danny Lamb to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
4.1
Danny Lamb to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
3.6
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.5
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
3.4
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.3
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
3.1
Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
2.6
Luke Wood to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
2.5
Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
2.4
FOUR! Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, Steer, Played past third man for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Croft.
-
2.2
Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
2.1
Luke Wood to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.6
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
1.5
Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.
-
1.4
Richard Gleeson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Vilas.
-
1.3
Richard Gleeson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
1.2
Richard Gleeson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Vilas.
-
1.1
Richard Gleeson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
0.6
Luke Wood to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
0.5
OUT! Caught. Luke Wood to Adam Lyth. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point, caught by Hartley.
-
0.4
SIX! Luke Wood to Adam Lyth. Back of a length, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
0.3
Luke Wood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
0.2
Luke Wood to Adam Lyth. Length ball, Steer, Played to point for 1 run.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Luke Wood to Adam Lyth. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.