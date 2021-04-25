Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Zimbabwe

 

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

147-1  (18.3 ov)

Pakistan are 147 for 1 with 1.3 overs left

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 147-1 (18.3 ov)
Pakistan 1st Innings147-1

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M. Rizwan Not out 75 54 4 2 138.89
S. Khan c Muzarabani b Jongwe 18 15 3 0 120.00
M.B. Azam (c) Not out 50 44 5 0 113.64
Extras 2nb, 2lb 4
Total 18.3 Overs, 1 wkts 147
To Bat: 
F. Zaman,
M. Hafeez,
S. Ahmed,
F. Ashraf,
H. Ali,
U. Qadir,
H. Rauf,
M. Hasnain

Fall of Wickets

  1. 35 Khan 4.6ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Zimbabwe Bowling
O M R W Econ
B. Muzarabani 3.2 0 23 0 6.90
R. Ngarava 4 0 34 0 8.50
L.M. Jongwe 3 0 30 1 10.00
W.P. Masakadza 4 0 24 0 6.00
R.P. Burl 4 0 33 0 8.25

Match Details

Date
25th Apr 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Harare Sports Club
Umpires
I Chabi, L Rusere
TV Umpire
C Phiri
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
F Mutizwa

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 25, 2021 11:20am

  •  

    18.3

    Blessing Muzarabani to Babar Azam. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    18.2

    Blessing Muzarabani to Babar Azam. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Musakanda.

  •  

    18.1

    FOUR! Blessing Muzarabani to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.6

    Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    17.5

    Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Masakadza.

  •  

    17.4

    Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, hit pad to cover for 1 run, fielded by Madhevere.

  •  

    17.3

    Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    17.2

    SIX! Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    16.6

    Luke Jongwe to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    16.5

    Luke Jongwe to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Muzarabani.

  •  

    16.4

    Luke Jongwe to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    16.3

    Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani.

  •  

    16.2

    FREE HIT. Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    16.2

    SIX! Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg and it was a no ball.

  •  

    16.1

    Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Masakadza.

  •  

    15.6

    Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    15.5

    FOUR! Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.3

    Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.

  •  

    15.2

    Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, middle stump moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    15.1

    FREE HIT. Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    15.1

    No ball Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off and it was a no ball, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    14.6

    Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Masakadza.

  •  

    14.5

    FOUR! Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.4

    Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    14.2

    Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    14.1

    Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madhevere.

  •  

    13.6

    Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    13.5

    Wellington Masakadza to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.4

    Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    13.3

    Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Wellington Masakadza to Mohammad Rizwan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.6

    Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    12.5

    Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    12.4

    Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    FOUR! Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.2

    FOUR! Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    11.6

    Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.5

    Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 2 runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Luke Jongwe to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    11.3

    Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    11.2

    Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Marumani.

  •  

    10.6

    Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    10.5

    Wellington Masakadza to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    10.4

    Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Marumani.

  •  

    10.3

    Wellington Masakadza to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madhevere.

  •  

    10.2

    Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Marumani.

  •  

    10.1

    Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    9.5

    Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner short, off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Full Commentary