Cricket Match
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
147-1 (18.3 ov)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|147-1 (18.3 ov)
|Pakistan are 147 for 1 with 1.3 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings147-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|75
|54
|4
|2
|138.89
|S. Khan
|c Muzarabani b Jongwe
|18
|15
|3
|0
|120.00
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|50
|44
|5
|0
|113.64
|Extras
|2nb, 2lb
|4
|Total
|18.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|147
Fall of Wickets
- 35 Khan 4.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B. Muzarabani
|3.2
|0
|23
|0
|6.90
|R. Ngarava
|4
|0
|34
|0
|8.50
|L.M. Jongwe
|3
|0
|30
|1
|10.00
|W.P. Masakadza
|4
|0
|24
|0
|6.00
|R.P. Burl
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Harare Sports Club
- Umpires
- I Chabi, L Rusere
- TV Umpire
- C Phiri
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- F Mutizwa
Live Commentary
18.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Babar Azam. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
18.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Babar Azam. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Musakanda.
18.1
FOUR! Blessing Muzarabani to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Masakadza.
-
Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, hit pad to cover for 1 run, fielded by Madhevere.
-
Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
SIX! Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
16.6
Luke Jongwe to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
16.5
Luke Jongwe to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Muzarabani.
-
Luke Jongwe to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani.
-
FREE HIT. Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
16.2
SIX! Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg and it was a no ball.
-
Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Masakadza.
-
Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
FOUR! Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs.
-
Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.
-
Richard Ngarava to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, middle stump moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
FREE HIT. Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
No ball Richard Ngarava to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off and it was a no ball, fielded by Taylor.
-
Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Masakadza.
-
FOUR! Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madhevere.
13.6
Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Mohammad Rizwan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
-
Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
FOUR! Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
FOUR! Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
-
Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 2 runs.
-
Luke Jongwe to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
-
Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run.
-
Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
Luke Jongwe to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Marumani.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Marumani.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madhevere.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Marumani.
-
Wellington Masakadza to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs.
-
Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to long on for 1 run.
-
FOUR! Ryan Burl to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner short, off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to cover for no runs.
-
Ryan Burl to Babar Azam. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.