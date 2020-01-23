Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal took 4-27 as Sri Lanka wrapped up a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on the final day of the first Test at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe started the day on 30-0 but were bowled out for 170 in their second innings, leaving Sri Lanka needing to score just 14 runs for the win.

Openers Dimuth Karunaratne (10no) and Oshada Fernando duly knocked off the target in three overs to put the visitors 1-0 up - all this after Zimbabwe scored 358 in their first innings.

The hosts fell apart, though, on day five as Lakmal took 4-27 in 20 overs to rip through Zimbabwe's top order.

Three wickets fell for just eight runs in the morning session - Lakmal having Prince Masvaure (17) caught by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella in his first over, while Brian Mudzinganyama (16) was dismissed lbw in his second.

First innings top-scorer Craig Ervine (7) was the next victim in his third over, caught by captain Dimuth Karunaratne at short leg.

Following that setback, the hosts moved the score to 120 before Lakmal claimed the prized wicket of Brendan Taylor (38), who picked out Kusal Mendis at mid-on.

Zimbabwe tried to bat time after that, but when Lahiru Kumara (3-32) ripped through their lower order with the second new ball, their fate was sealed.

The teams will meet again in the second Test, which begins on Monday at the same venue.