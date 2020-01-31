Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 5 of 5
Badge

Zimbabwe

406 & 247-7
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka

293 & 204-3

Match Drawn

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis ton steers Sri Lanka to Test series win over Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka seal draw in second Test against Zimbabwe to win series

Kusal Mendis's seventh Test ton steered Sri Lanka to a draw in the second Test and a series win over Zimbabwe

Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten century as Sri Lanka batted out the fifth day of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe in Harare to claim a draw and a 1-0 series win.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Zimbabwe had declared overnight on 247-7 to set Sri Lanka an improbable target of 361 in 98 overs, and at 107-1 in the 39th over, the tourists may have felt in with a chance of victory.

But when that became 140-3, they gave up the chase and instead batted for the draw, reaching 204-3 at the close.

Mendis was superb for his 116 from 233 balls - his seventh Test century - first as an aggressor in the chase for runs and then for his stoic defence.

The two matches are not part of the World Test Championship as Zimbabwe, briefly suspended from international cricket last year for government interference, are not part of the competition.

Zimbabwe made an early breakthrough at the start of the Sri Lanka second innings when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (12) edged behind.

Mendis and opener Oshada Fernando (47) put on 81 in 24.3 overs as Sri Lanka, before the latter was trapped leg before wicket by off-spinner Sikandar Raza, who finished with career-best match figures of 8-176.

When the dangerous Angelo Mathews (13) was caught at mid-on, the tables turned in the favour of the hosts and Sri Lanka reined themselves in to secure the draw.

Match Details

Date
27th - 31st Jan 2020
Toss
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Harare Sports Club
Umpires
A S Dar, N N Menon
TV Umpire
L Rusere
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
C Phiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.O.P. Fernando lbw Butt 47
F.D.M. Karunaratne c Chakabva b Mumba 12
B.K.G. Mendis Not out 116
A.D. Mathews c Ervine b Nyauchi 13
L.D. Chandimal Not out 13
Extras 1nb, 1b, 1lb 3
Total 87.0 Overs 204 - 3
Full Batting Card

zimbabwe BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.R. Butt 32 10 63 1
D.T. Tiripano 16 10 15 0
C.T. Mumba 4 1 13 1
Williams 16 0 49 0
V.M. Nyauchi 12 3 43 1
T.C. Mutombodzi 7 2 19 0
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK