Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten century as Sri Lanka batted out the fifth day of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe in Harare to claim a draw and a 1-0 series win.

Zimbabwe had declared overnight on 247-7 to set Sri Lanka an improbable target of 361 in 98 overs, and at 107-1 in the 39th over, the tourists may have felt in with a chance of victory.

But when that became 140-3, they gave up the chase and instead batted for the draw, reaching 204-3 at the close.

Mendis was superb for his 116 from 233 balls - his seventh Test century - first as an aggressor in the chase for runs and then for his stoic defence.

The two matches are not part of the World Test Championship as Zimbabwe, briefly suspended from international cricket last year for government interference, are not part of the competition.

Zimbabwe made an early breakthrough at the start of the Sri Lanka second innings when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (12) edged behind.

Mendis and opener Oshada Fernando (47) put on 81 in 24.3 overs as Sri Lanka, before the latter was trapped leg before wicket by off-spinner Sikandar Raza, who finished with career-best match figures of 8-176.

When the dangerous Angelo Mathews (13) was caught at mid-on, the tables turned in the favour of the hosts and Sri Lanka reined themselves in to secure the draw.