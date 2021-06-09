World Pool Championship: Fedor Gorst's defence ended by Skyler Woodward as Naoyuki Oi beats Joshua Filler

Fedor Gorst saw his World Pool Championship bid ended by Skyler Woodward

Fedor Gorst’s World Pool Championship defence came to an end at the hands of Skyler Woodward, while Naoyuki Oi knocked Joshua Filler out in Milton Keynes.

After a shaky start, Woodward was starring down the barrel of defeat but settled himself and won seven consecutive racks, keeping Gorst largely rooted to his seat and unable to stem the tide of the two-time Mosconi Cup MVP, who will now face Denmark's Bahram Lotfy in the last 32.

"When I was 8-4 down I was waiting for a chance to take control and that's what I did," said Woodward. "I knew I couldn't give him a chance because he was three games away so if I gave him a game off my break he was two away and I would be out of here.

"Having the race to 11 was nice, because at 8-4 if he was on the hill it would have been a little different thinking from me if it was race to 9. I have to keep focussed, keep doing what I am doing and I can go deep."

Jayson Shaw suffered a bruising defeat to Shane van Boening, who has been one of the best and most consistent performers of the tournament so far.

Oi knocked Filler out of the event at the last-32 stage, while Americans Van Boening and Woodward won through to the last 16 at Marshall Arena.

Oi inflicted an 11-6 defeat on Germany's Filler, a recent World Cup of Pool winner and the 2018 world champion. That sets up the popular Japanese player with a last-16 match against Spain's Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz, who ended the dreams of four-time Mosconi Cup winner Karl Boyes, who was beaten 11-3.

Woodward defeated Bahram Lotfy 11-4 and will now meet Roberto Gomez, who beat Singapore's Aloysius Yapp 11-7. Woodward's Mosconi Cup USA team-mate Van Boening continued his run of fine world championship form with an 11-4 win over Lithuania's Pijus Labutis.

Albin Ouschan registered an 11-7 success over Germany's former world champion Thorsten Hohmann, and Marc Bijsterbosch beat Billy Thorpe in a hill-hill thriller. Ouschan's Austrian compatriot Max Lechner came from 9-5 down to Brit Elliot Sanderson to win 11-9.

There was a big win for Kuwait's Omar Al Shaheen who beat Chris Melling 11-10 despite having missed an easy 9 to win a rack earlier.

