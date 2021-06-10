Snooker News

World Pool Championship: Albin Ouschan, David Alcaide, Omar Al Shaheen and Oliver Szolnoki in final four

The semi-finals begin at 12pm on Thursday, before the race-to-13 final from 6pm, which will see the 2021 World Champion crowned in front of returning fans at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes - live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 10/06/21 10:14am

Albin Ouschan will take on David Alcaide in the semi-finals of the World Pool Championship
Albin Ouschan will meet David Alcaide before Omar Al Shaheen faces Oliver Szolnoki in the semi-finals of the World Pool Championship.

Ouschan came from 5-3 down to defeat Skyler Woodward 11-5 in the evening's second quarter-final, after Alcaide had beaten Max Lechner 11-4 in his quarter-final.

The two met in the Championship League Pool final earlier this year, when Ouschan took home the title.

"I didn't feel that well at the beginning, I was maybe a bit stiff and cold and had to get used to the TV table again because it is a little bit different to the outside table," said Ouschan. "After the match, I can think that the 8-ball jump shot gave me a great confidence boost.

"I played well in the end but it could have gone the other way that he runs away with the score, but I am glad he didn't and I am happy to be in the semis. I am playing David, he played a great tournament, so I hope it will be a good match and I will expect that and try my best. I saw his match against Max Lechner and he played a great match, so I will have to try my best."

The second semi-final will see Szolnoki take on Al Shaheen.

Szolnoki, the 24-year-old from Hungary, had to sweat out a strong fightback from Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz as the Spaniard recovered from 9-3 down to cut the deficit to 10-9 before the Hungarian finally sealed his place in the last four.

Al Shaheen confidently beat Tomasz Kaplan 11-6.

Earlier in the day, 24-year-old Hungarian Oliver Szolnoki came from 5-1 down to defeat Shane van Boening 11-5 in the last 16, while Spain's Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz beat fans' favourite Naoyuki Oi 11-7.

