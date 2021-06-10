Mosconi Cup: The annual nine-ball pool tournament returns to Alexandra Palace in December

Team Europe regained the Mosconi Cup after an emphatic victory at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry in December

The Mosconi Cup - the annual transatlantic nine-ball tussle between Europe and USA - returns to Alexandra Palace in front of spectators this December 7-10.

Jeremy Jones will return as America's captain, while Europe's winning partnership of captain Alex Lely and vice captain Karl Boyes will be hoping to lead their team to a title defence in front of the fans who missed out on a landslide European 11-3 victory in 2020.

After a bruising defeat in Coventry, Jones has re-enforced his side by promoting Shane van Boening to playing-vice captain.

Both rosters will be made up of their team's top two players on the Matchroom Pool World Ranking, alongside three captain's pick wildcards.

💥 Huge #MosconiCup news!



Shane Van Boening will be the USA vice-captain for December's cup 🇺🇸



🏟️ Alexandra Palace, London

🗓️ 7-10 December

🎟️ Ticket info coming soon on https://t.co/FgvL6ev9EN



The fans are back!! pic.twitter.com/f2RfzBSKal — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) June 9, 2021

"I am looking forward to it," said Van Boening. "I am all about team working and trying to help players get better. I can hear London calling my name, so I will be ready for that. I am really excited for it. It is one of the best tournaments in the world, the Mosconi Cup is one and only."

Emily Frazer, Matchroom Multi Sport managing director, said: "The crowds missed out last year so it is time to get back to Alexandra Palace. We are looking at our seating capacity and tickets will be on sale shortly. The arena will be slightly different and we are excited to share those plans."

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.