Ja Morant 'incredible' in Grizzlies win over Jazz, says Jaren Jackson Jr

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant was dubbed 'incredible' by team-mate Jaren Jackson Jr after scoring 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, as Memphis beat the Utah Jazz 107-106, spoiling the return of former Grizzlies guard Mike Conley.

Memphis celebrated Conley's return to town but it was his rookie replacement who stole the show.

Morant added eight assists and several highlight plays to his 25-point scoring performance. While the former Murray State star is still learning control of his speed and flashiness, it already appears Memphis have found a suitable replacement to Conley for the long term.

"He is incredible," Jaren Jackson Jr said of Morant. "His change of speeds, change of direction is just different. It is something you don't find too often, a kind of a once-in-a-lifetime talent."

In the second quarter, Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder threw a lob toward the basket that appeared headed to Jackson Jr. But as Jackson went up, Morant came streaking along the baseline from the left and stole the dunk.

"It wasn't on purpose," Morant said. "I was just running and pointing for the lob and Jae threw it. I was just going to dunk the lob and Jaren jumped too. I mean, somebody had to finish that play, and we couldn't let it be a turnover or something."

2:29 Highlights of the Utah Jazz' trip to the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 4 of the NBA

Morant's inside basket gave Memphis a 107-105 lead. Utah's Rudy Gobert split a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left and both teams missed shots down the stretch.

Utah had one last chance when the ball was inbounded to Donovan Mitchell with two seconds left. But as Mitchell turned, Solomon Hill stripped the ball away, giving Memphis their third straight win.

Thank you for everything Mac



Legendary Moments presented by @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/8cXYxOEwiv — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 16, 2019

The game marked the return of Conley, the long-time Memphis guard who spent his entire career with the Grizzlies until a trade to Utah over the summer. While there was plenty of admiration from his former fan base, Conley struggled, scoring 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Conley was given a hero's welcome upon returning to the city where he started his career and played 12 seasons, leaving as the franchise leader in points, three-pointers made, assists, steals and games played. The night included a first-quarter tribute video to the player known in Memphis as The Conductor.

"I didn't know what to do, I had to watch it," Conley said. "It was tough. My team-mates were waiting for me to cry. It was a weird situation."

Mitchell, when asked about the video, said: "I almost cried for him. That was pretty special."

But despite a tight game, particularly down the stretch, it was hard to avoid not recognising the Grizzlies point guard past facing the franchise point guard of the future.

"They show that support for me already," Morant said when asked about the crowd's love of Conley. "Obviously, it is different with him. He is a legend here, but I appreciate Mike."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.