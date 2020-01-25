Chicago Bulls expect Lauri Markkanen to miss four to six weeks with hip injury

The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip.
Watch Mavericks @ Jazz free on Sky Sports
Watch Mavericks @ Jazz on Saturday at 10pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube
The seven-footer from Finland had an MRI on Thursday after experiencing soreness in the hip for about a week.
"It hasn't really gotten worse, but it's been there for a couple of games," he said Friday. "We decided to get an MRI before we go on the road."
NBA Primetime: Rockets @ Nuggets on Sky Sports
Watch Rockets @ Nuggets on Sunday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Mix
Markkanen is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had appeared in all 46 games, though he played through a sprained left ankle the past three weeks.
Live NBA: Dallas @ Utah
He initially wanted to try playing through the injury, which was termed an early stress reaction.
"I really wanted to play, but at the same time I had to take a step back and think about what was smart," he said.
The Bulls were 10th in the Eastern Conference at 17-29 entering Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.