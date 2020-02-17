Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

New York Knicks reportedly interested in Villanova coach Jay Wright

The Knicks are still on the search for a permanent successor to David Fizdale, who was fired in December.

Monday 17 February 2020 16:58, UK

Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats
Image: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats

The New York Knicks have a deep interest in hiring Villanova's Jay Wright as their next head coach, Forbes reported on Monday.

"There is a strong possibility that Jay Wright in New York could happen," a league source told Forbes.

Wright did not comment on the matter when reached by text on Sunday, and a Villanova spokesman said the university does not comment on speculative reports.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Wright, 58, was previously linked to the Knicks after the team fired Jeff Hornacek in April 2018.

"It's not that you're not interested, I just don't want to leave," Wright told the New York Post at that time. "It's the Knicks. You love the Garden, you love New York City, you love the Knicks. I just know I don't want to leave Villanova."

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts defensive pressure on LeBron James during the All-Star Game 5:01
A unique look at the epic NBA All-Star game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis in Chicago

Wright is in his 19th season with the Wildcats and has a 467-181 (.721) record. The six-time Big East Coach of the Year has guided Villanova to the NCAA tournament 14 times, winning the 2016 and 2018 national championships.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The Knicks are 17-38 this season and 13-20 under interim coach Mike Miller, who took over when David Fizdale was fired in early December. New York is in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and has not been to the playoffs since 2012-13.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK