Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA Finals 2020: Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis is the ultimate weapon

Watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Thursday morning (1:45am), full replay at 8am

By Gary Maitland, basketball skills coach

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 30 September 2020 09:15, UK

Anthony Davis celebrates after draining a three-pointer at the buzzer to earn the Lakers a 105-103 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals 1:41
Skills coach Gary Maitland explains why Anthony Davis is the Los Angeles Lakers' 'ultimate weapon' in their NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat

Skills coach Gary Maitland explains why Anthony Davis is the Los Angeles Lakers' 'ultimate weapon' in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Watch NBA Finals on Sky Sports

Watch NBA Finals on Sky Sports

Find out when you can watch live coverage and repeats of every NBA Finals game

The stage is set. The Lakers, the arguably expected Western Conference champions, are ready to go in a best-of-seven Finals series against Eastern Conference underdogs the Miami Heat.

Check out Anthony Davis&#39; best plays so far this season as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. 4:06
Check out Anthony Davis' best plays so far this season as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals

LeBron James will have Miami's full attention, However, the ultimate weapon the Lakers have on their roster is Anthony Davis. The 6ft 10in highly-skilled big man adds value all over the court.

Davis has a beautifully-controlled soft touch around the basket, allowing him to score from difficult angles.

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

In the mid-post, he has a solid mid-range jump shot with a high released that makes it difficult to contest. When you combine that with his incredible footwork and composure, he is able to identify a defender's weakness, select and appropriate move from his 'skill bank' and go to work.

Trending

Defensively, Davis will be an absolute nightmare for Miami.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 0:17
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis rises high for this massive rejection during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets

He uses his length, athleticism and perfectly-timed anticipation to disrupt passes and force bad shots.

Also See:

And the result of trying to finish at the rim with Davis around? Usually, a failed shot attempt.

Check out more from Coach Maitland as he breaks down the skills of more elite NBA players:

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Click the video at the top of the page to watch Coach Maitland's analysis of Anthony Davis' dominant two-way game

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Toe 2 Toe Podcast