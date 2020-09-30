Philadelphia 76ers to interview Doc Rivers for head coach vacancy

Former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the Philadelphia 76ers to discuss their head coach opening, according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Rivers will be at least the second NBA-champion coach to meet with the 76ers, following Tyronn Lue.

On Monday, Rivers and the Clippers parted ways, 13 days after the Denver Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit to eliminate the Clippers from the NBA playoffs.

Rivers, who turns 59 on October 13, has a 943-681 record in 21 seasons as an NBA coach. The victories rank 11th all-time. He also won the 2008 NBA title with the Boston Celtics.

Image: Tyronn Lue was one of Rivers' assistant coaches with the Clippers this season

Lue, 43, who won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James in 2016 and served as one of Rivers' assistants with the Clippers this season, reportedly interviewed on Tuesday.

Last month, the Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons following their first-round playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics.

Former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, 69, also is believed to be under consideration in Philadelphia.

