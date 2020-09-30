Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Philadelphia 76ers to interview Doc Rivers for head coach vacancy

Sixers also understood to have interviewed former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 30 September 2020 17:58, UK

Doc Rivers left the Los Angeles Clippers following their Western Conference semi-final exit
Image: Doc Rivers left the Los Angeles Clippers following their Western Conference semi-final exit

Former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the Philadelphia 76ers to discuss their head coach opening, according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Rivers will be at least the second NBA-champion coach to meet with the 76ers, following Tyronn Lue.

Watch NBA Finals on Sky Sports

Watch NBA Finals on Sky Sports

Find out when you can watch live coverage and repeats of every NBA Finals game

On Monday, Rivers and the Clippers parted ways, 13 days after the Denver Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit to eliminate the Clippers from the NBA playoffs.

Rivers, who turns 59 on October 13, has a 943-681 record in 21 seasons as an NBA coach. The victories rank 11th all-time. He also won the 2008 NBA title with the Boston Celtics.

Tyronn Lue was one of Doc Rivers&#39; assistant coaches on the Los Angeles Clippers this season
Image: Tyronn Lue was one of Rivers' assistant coaches with the Clippers this season

Lue, 43, who won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James in 2016 and served as one of Rivers' assistants with the Clippers this season, reportedly interviewed on Tuesday.

Trending

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Last month, the Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons following their first-round playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics.

Former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, 69, also is believed to be under consideration in Philadelphia.

Also See:

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Darts Show Podcast