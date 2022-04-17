Patty Mills: Ben Simmons can be ace in Brooklyn Nets' back pocket

With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have two kings of the hardwood, but in Ben Simmons, Patty Mills believes they have an ace they can play.

In the Play-In Tournament clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the week, the Nets needed massive performances from both Irving and Durant to make sure of victory. Against a defensively locked-in and offensively potent Boston Celtics team, live on Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm this evening, they may well need something more.

Mills, Simmons' compatriot, believes his fellow Australian can provide that something extra which could prove decisive for Brooklyn in the series. The two-time All-Defensive selection could quickly become a centrepiece - particularly on that end - and after it was revealed Simmons is working towards a return at some point during the first-round series, enthusiasm is building among the Nets fanbase that he could make a meaningful impact.

Veteran point guard Mills, who has a long-standing relationship with Simmons having watched the three-time All-Star grow up both on and off the court, shares that belief.

"He's doing all he can to be able to get back on the floor," Mills told Sky Sports NBA. "The ace in our back pocket. Whenever he does come, that will be a card to play that everyone will be excited for, and welcome with open arms because we become very powerful with that ace in the back pocket, but as of now we're going about our business and he's doing everything he can."

How exactly has the recovery process been for Simmons and what have the team been doing to make sure he becomes fully integrated and can contribute immediately?

"There's obviously rehab and everything he's doing in the physio room, treatment room," Mills said. "Then on court, too, the plan is being set for him on how that looks. I think more importantly, it's been the conversations he's having about where he sees himself on the team and different parts of the floor, defensive and offensive end.

"I think he's very unique, and that's what makes us very strong when we do get him. I think he's a unique player, high IQ, great feel for the game, great passer and unbelievable defensive player that can guard anyone, so I think for many reasons, he will make us better."

Mills recognises the need for the team to lock in defensively in the forthcoming series and believes the team's identity on that end is becoming closer to being established.

Sky Sports HeatCheck pundit Mo Mooncey predicts the Celtics will defeat the Nets in the first round of the playoffs – but BJ Armstrong warns if Boston do not wrap the series up early, Kevin Durant will win Game 7 for Brooklyn

"I think we're heading in the right direction of where we're trying to be identity wise," he added. "The reason for the confidence is because we've shown multiple times throughout games and throughout an individual game of where we're trying to be, so now it's just about stringing all of that together.

"I think we've proven to ourselves as well how well we can play defense, how well we can play on the offensive end and move the ball, and obviously the amount of talent that we have down there. Now it's just about going out and having fun and executing and playing with each other and I think that's the fun part of this group, this team as well and where we're trying to go."

