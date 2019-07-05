Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr 'likely not to play' in Summer League

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr 'likely not to play' in Summer League

Michael Porter Jr pictured on the sidelines at the 2018 NBA Summer League

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr sprained his left knee in a minicamp scrimmage on Wednesday evening and is not likely to play for the team in Summer League action at Las Vegas, according to reports.

The upcoming Summer League was finally a chance to see Porter play after he missed the entire 2018 season while recovering from a back injury suffered while he was at Missouri. He was drafted 14th overall in the 2018 Draft.

The Nuggets' first summer league game was scheduled for Friday.

The Denver Post reported the injury is not expected to be serious and Porter should be ready to play well in advance of the 2019-20 season opener.

The anticipation for Porter's debut had been so high that the team had sent out his highlights during Wednesday's scrimmage via Twitter. The post came before his injury occurred.

Porter played in just three games at Missouri in the 2017-18 season, starting one. The 6ft 10in forward scored 10 points per game with 6.7 rebounds.

He spent last season absorbing the NBA game from the Nuggets' bench.

"It was amazing for me to be able to spend this year to learn the game and be around these guys," Porter said, according to nuggets.com.

"I learned a lot. Just being around the NBA lifestyle, getting used to the travel, seeing how hard these guys play and the recovery involved. It's been really good and I think it will really benefit me in the long run."

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.