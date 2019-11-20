Carmelo Anthony's Trail Blazers debut spoiled by Pelicans

Jrue Holiday had 22 points and 10 assists as the host New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Carmelo Anthony's debut by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-104 on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night's NBA scores Portland Trail Blazers 104-115 New Orleans Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder 107-112 Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors 114-95 Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns 116-120 Sacramento Kings

Portland Trail Blazers 104-115 New Orleans Pelicans

2:26 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the New Orleans Pelicans in Week 5 of the NBA season

Jrue Holiday had 22 points and 10 assists as the host New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Carmelo Anthony's debut by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-104 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans' leading scorer, returned from a four-game absence caused by a sore knee to add 21 points. JJ Redick had 18, Nicolo Melli scored 14 and E'Twaun Moore 11 as New Orleans won for just the fifth time this season but the third time in four games.

Anthony, a 35-year-old 10-time All-Star who had not played in more than a year, started in his first game since signing with the Blazers. He had 10 points (on 4-of-14 shooting) and four rebounds in 24 minutes.

CJ McCollum scored 22, Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Anfernee Simons scored 13, Nassir Little had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Kent Bazemore added 11 points for the Blazers.

Portland, who fell to 1-2 to start a six-game, 10-day road trip, played without leading scorer Damian Lillard, who had back spasms.

The Blazers led by one point at half-time, but the Pelicans opened an 83-70 advantage with 3:28 left in the third period.

Holiday scored five points and Ingram added four as the Pelicans increased their lead to 97-83 with eight minutes remaining. They maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City Thunder 107-112 Los Angeles Lakers

2:00 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 5 of the NBA season

Anthony Davis scored 34 points and LeBron James added a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to five games with a 112-107 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

James finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to give him his fifth triple-double of the season and first in his career against the Thunder. He became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team.

Image: LeBron James dunks in the Lakers' win over the Thunder

Davis shot 13-of-24 from the field to break out of a mini-slump. He was held under 20 points in each of his previous two games, including a 14-point performance Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 13 points, including a three-pointer with 55.3 seconds remaining to put the Lakers up 112-107 after the Thunder had scrambled back to within two points after a late 9-0 run.

Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder lost for the fourth time in their past five games, including back-to-back defeats at Los Angeles, as they fell 90-88 to the Clippers on Monday. They are 0-6 on the road this season.

The Lakers' Kyle Kuzma played just nine minutes after he took a finger to the right eye in the second quarter from the Thunder's Darius Bazley, drawing blood. Kuzma watched the second half from the bench.

Golden State Warriors 114-95 Memphis Grizzlies

1:44 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors' visit to the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 5 of the NBA season

The Golden State Warriors held the host Memphis Grizzlies to four points in the first 8:47 of the second period to turn a deficit into a comfortable advantage en route to a 114-95 victory.

Alec Burks scored a game-high 29 points, including four in the 26-4 second-quarter flurry that helped Golden State snap a seven-game losing streak. Rookie Ja Morant paced Memphis with 20 points.

Seven different Warriors scored in the decisive run, which began after Memphis held a 30-28 lead through one quarter. Jordan Poole and Omari Spellman hit three-pointers as part of the 26-point explosion, which produced a 54-34 lead before a Jae Crowder hoop for the Grizzlies with 3:13 left in the half.

Golden State, who had lost five in a row on the road, led 61-46 at half-time and never allowed Memphis closer than nine in the second half.

Image: Draymond Green drives to the basket against Memphis

Glenn Robinson III added 20 points for the Warriors. Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall chipped in with 17 points apiece while Draymond Green came up a hoop shy of a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 11 assists and eight points.

Morant shot 7-for-20 and found time for a team-high six assists for Memphis, which lost a second straight after a three-game winning streak. Dillon Brooks had 18 points and Brandon Clarke 17 for the Grizzlies.

Phoenix Suns 116-120 Sacramento Kings

1:18 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns' visit to the Sacramento Kings in Week 5 of the NBA season

Bogdan Bogdanovic established career highs of 31 points and seven three-pointers to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 120-116 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Richaun Holmes made 8-of-11 field-goal attempts while contributing 20 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for the Kings. Cory Joseph recorded a career-best 14 assists as Sacramento won for the sixth time in their last eight games.

Devin Booker registered 30 points and eight assists for the Suns, who have lost back-to-back games and four of the last six. Kelly Oubre Jr recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Phoenix. Mikal Bridges also scored 20 points, Cameron Johnson had 18 and Frank Kaminsky tallied 17.

Image: Bogdan Bogdanovic salutes the crowd after making a three-pointer

Bogdanovic, who also had seven assists and three steals, was 11-of-14 from the field as Sacramento shot 53.2 per cent. He was 7-of-9 from behind the arc as the Kings were 13 of 31 overall.

Sacramento led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter before Phoenix made a charge. The Suns cut their deficit to 90-81 on Oubre's basket with 10:32 left, before Bogdanovic buried a three-pointer 30 seconds later. The trey started an 11-2 burst that saw Sacramento hold a 101-83 advantage with 6:14 left.

Bogdanovic buried his seventh three-pointer with 3:41 left to make it 106-91 Phoenix moved within 108-99 on Booker's basket with 2:01 remaining.

The Suns kept competing and pulled within 116-113 on Booker's three-pointer with 14.2 seconds left. But Yogi Ferrell and Holmes each made two free throws as the Kings finished 23-of-25 from the line en route to closing out the win.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.