Indiana Pacers snap Los Angeles Lakers' 14-game road winning streak

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles' 14-game road winning streak.

Myles Turner had 16 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 14 and TJ Warren finished with 12 for the Pacers, who stretched their own unbeaten streak to four games.

LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Dwight Howard made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and scored a season-high 20 points, and Avery Bradley added 13 points for the Lakers, who came in with the best record in the NBA at 24-3.

Los Angeles star Anthony Davis sat out after spraining his right ankle on Sunday at Atlanta.

Image: Sabonis roars in celebration during the Pacers' win over the Lakers

With the Lakers trailing by two points, James missed a three-point attempt with 11.7 seconds left, but the Lakers appeared to get the rebound when Rajon Rondo threw the ball off Indiana's Aaron Holiday with 10.8 seconds remaining. However, after a review, Rondo was ruled out of bounds while still touching the ball.

Sabonis made one of two free throws to give Indiana a 105-102 lead, and Rondo missed a long three-point try with 2.8 seconds left.

Brooklyn Nets 108-101 New Orleans Pelicans (OT)

Spencer Dinwiddie scored six of his game-high 31 points in overtime as the visiting Brooklyn Nets handed the New Orleans Pelicans their franchise-worst 13th straight loss, 108-101.

Dinwiddie had his fifth straight 20-point game and his eighth in Brooklyn's last nine. Joe Harris added 24 points, Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 14 rebounds and David Nwaba scored 12.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 21 points, Josh Hart had 14, Jaxson Hayes 13 and Lonzo Ball 10.

Dinwiddie scored the first four points of overtime and the Nets never relinquished the lead. Harris' three-pointer pushed Brooklyn's lead to six with 1:28 left.

Image: Spencer Dinwiddie finishes at the rim against the Pelicans

In the fourth quarter, consecutive baskets by Allen and Dinwiddie gave the Nets an 82-78 lead with five minutes remaining. Brooklyn built the lead to six before Holiday brought New Orleans back. He scored a basket, assisted on a three-pointer by Ball and converted a three-point play to give the Pelicans a 93-91 lead with 56 seconds left.

Allen's dunk tied the score with 45 seconds left before Holiday and Dinwiddie missed jumpers.

Sacramento Kings 102-110 Charlotte Hornets

Malik Monk scored 23 points off the bench as the Charlotte Hornets rode a strong fourth quarter to a 110-102 victory against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Monk had 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, enabling him to become the first Charlotte player in three games to reach the 20-point mark. He shot 9-for-12 from the field.

The outcome spoiled a productive return for Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who posted a team-high 19 points as a reserve. Fox, who played for the first time since November 8, had been out with an ankle injury.

Cody Zeller's 17 points, Marvin Williams' 16 points and Devonte' Graham's 15 points were key for the Hornets, who have won three of their past four games. Terry Rozier chipped in 11 points.

Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield all had 14 points for Sacramento. Nemanja Bjelica added 12 points, Richaun Holmes had 11 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 10 points.

After Barnes made the first basket of the second half, the teams played 15 consecutive minutes of game time with the margin never larger than four points until Monk's three-pointer at the 8:36 mark made it 90-84.

Then Graham bagged two three-pointers in a 38-second span to stretch the lead to 96-86.

Orlando Magic 102-109 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points apiece to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-102 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic in Salt Lake City.

Joe Ingles added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Rudy Gobert recorded 12 points and 19 boards as Utah beat Orlando for the 14th time in the past 18 meetings. Royce O'Neale added 11 points for the Jazz, who have won three straight games and four of the past five.

Image: Donovan Mitchell brings the ball upcourt against the Magic

DJ Augustin scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Evan Fournier added 19 points for the Magic, who have lost four of their past five games. Markelle Fultz tallied 14 points, Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Michael Carter-Williams scored 10 points.

The Jazz trailed by six with under four minutes left before rattling off nine straight points. Bogdanovic scored seven of them as Utah took a 101-98 lead with 1:53 remaining.

Fournier knocked down a jumper eight seconds later to get Orlando within one before Mitchell made back-to-back shots to give the Jazz a 105-100 lead with 29.1 seconds to play. Ingles made two free throws with 20.2 seconds left to increase the lead to seven and the Jazz closed it out.

Atlanta Hawks 120-143 New York Knicks

Rookie RJ Barrett scored a season-high 27 points while Marcus Morris and Mitchell Robinson added 22 apiece for the New York Knicks, who routed the visiting Atlanta Hawks 143-120.

Julius Randle added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who shot 55.8 percent from the floor, the first time they reached 50 percent this season. Kevin Knox II scored a season-high 17 points, Bobby Portis added 11 points, and Robinson pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with his career-high point total.

Atlanta star Trae Young led all scorers with 42 points, his third 40-point game this season. Young's big game was hardly enough as the Hawks dropped their fifth straight contest, fell to 2-16 in their past 18 games and allowed at least 140 points for the third time.

Rookie De'Andre Hunter added 19 points for Atlanta. Vince Carter added 15 for the Hawks in his final game at Madison Square Garden and received a loud ovation when he checked out with 45.1 seconds left.

Image: RJ Barrett attacks the basket against the Atlanta Hawks

New York led for the final 42:52, produced their highest scoring quarter of the season with a 41-point first quarter and their most points in a half (77) since getting 78 in the first half against the Toronto Raptors on April 5, 2011. They scored at least 140 points in a regulation game for the first time since December 20, 1988, against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks ripped off 21 straight points in a span of 3:57 bridging the end of the first quarter and the start of the second. They took a 77-53 lead into half-time when Dennis Smith Jr. hit a fadeaway with 1.9 seconds left.

New York took their first 30-point lead on a three-point play by Barrett with 10:22 left in the third that made it 84-53 and carried a 109-84 edge into the fourth.

