Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leader in the MVP race, says Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal named Giannis Antetokounmpo as his leader in the MVP race and his selection was echoed by fellow Inside The NBA analysts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams.

The reigning MVP had seven assists and a career-best five three-pointers as Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against Dallas on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo's performance left the Inside The NBA analysts in no doubt over the identity of the leader in the race for this season's MVP.

"We have never seen a guy like this before," said O'Neal. "I like his attitude. Most young guys want to go and play with other superstars. Giannis says, 'no, I want to be great by myself. I'm not working out with any of you guys and I'm going to come and play my game'.

"Michael Jordan once told me, after the Bulls swept us, 'before you succeed you must learn to fail'. After you fail you get stronger. I could tell after the [Bucks' playoff] loss last year, he still wants to prove that he is the best and he still wants to bring a championship to Milwaukee. That is the MVP attitude and that's why I'd give it Giannis."

Barkley concurred with O'Neal assessment.

"I think it is Giannis and I don't even think it is close," he said. "LeBron has been great but he is playing with Anthony Davis. James Harden has been great but he is playing with Russell Westbrook. Milwaukee have the league's best record and Giannis has the least amount of help [from fellow superstar team-mates] of anybody.

"Giannis is on a mission. He was upset that [the Bucks] lost last year and he came back better. All his individual numbers are better. The team has a better record. It's not close. He is the MVP."

Smith said Antetokounmpo's ability to lift the levels of his team-mates was another facet of his MVP credentials.

"Giannis doesn't have that luxury [of a superstar team-mate], he said. "To get his guys to play at the level they are playing at, as well as reaching the individual levels he has, that makes him - at this point of the season - the MVP for me."

Speaking after the Bucks' victory, Antetokounmpo said of his performance: "I wasn't the No 1 pick, 'AD' was, LeBron was. I wasn't supposed to be here. I wasn't supposed to go up against these two beasts. So I am just happy that I'm here and happy that I am going through the process.

"I always want to be better, do better for my team and that is what gives me joy."

