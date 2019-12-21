Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking 'full advantage' of Thunder opportunities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he is "trying to take full advantage" of the extended playing time he is receiving after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 32 points to help OKC to a 126-108 victory on Friday night. He connected on 13 of his 18 field-goal attempts. The second-year guard leads the Thunder in scoring with 18.6 points per game.

"The shots just went in today, honestly," he said. "I get those shots a lot of nights, and they went in tonight. But that's just a testament to the work I put in every day, and I trust it, and it worked out for me.

"It's just a good experience for me. Not a lot of young guys get to play as much as I do. And the times I do it, I'm blessed and fortunate to be in the position. I'm trying to take full advantage of it."

Earlier in the week, the Thunder demonstrated their ability to rally for dramatic wins. Against Phoenix, they showed they can control a game throughout.

The Thunder had come back from 26 points down against Chicago to win on Monday and from 24 points down against Memphis to claim a victory on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan prefers what he got against the Suns.

"These guys are working hard and they know the last two games against Chicago and Memphis - that's not sustainable," Donovan said.

Oklahoma City closed the game out by outscoring the Suns 25-17 in the fourth quarter.

1:16 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns' trip to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 9 of the NBA season

"That's what we talked about going into this game is that we've really got to try to put a whole game together," Donovan said. "And inside the whole game, you're going to have lapses and moments where you're not playing maybe, pretty basketball. But I felt like the way we were trying to play to an identity standpoint on both ends, the guys were executing pretty well."

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Danilo Gallinari scored 22 for the Thunder, who shot 56.3 per cent from the field. Oklahoma City have won three straight and eight of 11 to even their record at 14-14.

Gallinari, joking about Gilgeous-Alexander's big game, said: "It is nice to see him play like that. I always tell him that when he plays like this, he just looks like a young Gallo! He did a great job."

Devin Booker returned to Phoenix's starting line-up after missing three games with a right forearm contusion. He finished with 18 points, seven below his average. He made 6 of 11 shots.

"I feel good," Booker said. "I'm excited to be back out there. Obviously not the outcome that I want."

It was Phoenix's fourth straight loss.

"We're in a tough stretch right now," Booker said. "It's my job, it is our job as leaders on this team to dig ourselves out of this hole."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.